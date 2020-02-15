Franciscan's VASIA program ensures every adult gets medical, emotional support

“Informing an at-risk client that they cannot return to their home is a very tough moment,” said Marcey McCann, a VASIA volunteer for the past 3 1/2 years. “Even if it’s only temporary, leaving your comfort zone is emotional and traumatizing. It’s my responsibility to help them find hope and trust in our process.”

McCann became a volunteer after being a caregiver for her mother and then her husband, both of whom passed away. She decided to use her new skill set to help someone else.

“I believe it was divine intervention,” she said. “I never knew how much of a reward I would get from touching someone else’s life.”

So far, McCann has been the guardian of two VASIA clients.

“It’s a very rewarding undertaking,” she said. “I sleep well at night, and I wake up looking forward to helping my client.”

Many of these clients were living in an unsafe environment before VASIA, McCann said. “It’s very rewarding to see how much of an improvement the program provides for our clients,” she said.

As boomers age, the need for programs like VASIA continue to grow. Today, 50 clients receive help from a team of 75 volunteers. The numbers change every week as more referrals are submitted.