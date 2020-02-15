Franciscan's VASIA program ensures every adult gets medical, emotional support

The year was 2001, and Franciscan’s Thomas Gryzbek knew something more needed to be done.
The emergency room at St. Margaret Hospital experienced a steady stream of incoming patients that were incapacitated seniors. Many were homeless, many had cognitive difficulties, all had serious medical issues. To treat the immediate medical issue and release them back into a world of uncertainty would be against the values of the Sisters of Saint Francis. So, Gryzbek led Franciscan on a heartwarming, mission-based journey that continues today.
VASIA — Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults — is a program dedicated to serving and safeguarding needs of incapacitated seniors throughout Lake County. The popular program has spread from its humble beginnings at St. Margaret Hospital to 18 state-sponsored programs in 48 Indiana counties that offer state advocates.
“Franciscan is very proud of what we started and how we’ve seen it expand throughout the state,” said LaVonne Jarrett, program director. “Our seniors all deserve quality care and community support to lead a safe, dignified and independent life. VASIA helps to provide that to every senior in our program.”
Gryzbek and other Franciscan officials worked with members of county and state government to get the program funded and expanded. Today, VASIA handles not only seniors but anyone older than 18 who cannot make his or her own decisions and has no family to step in.
Most seniors come to the program through an emergency room visit.
“If two ER physicians determine that the patient might need a decision-maker, they can recommend that patient to VASIA,” Jarrett explained. “Some also come to the program through social worker referrals.”
If no family or close friend can provide help, the program will work with the Lake County Superior Court to provide temporary or permanent guardianship. Volunteers who are trained by VASIA become the guardian and advocate for the client.
VASIA has partnered with other existing and emerging service delivery programs for seniors to develop a continuum of elder law advocacy and guardianship services and programs within the region.
The program recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to serve as the guardians. Volunteers are sworn in and appointed by the Lake County Superior Court.
Those volunteers are the very heart of the program — donating time, energy and compassion to those in desperate need of a helping hand. They assist the court by investigating and assessing the at-risk person’s life situation, then facilitating health care and social services needed.
Residential planning is a critical component of the volunteer’s assignment. Clients may reside in a nursing home, a group home or an assisted-living facility.
“Informing an at-risk client that they cannot return to their home is a very tough moment,” said Marcey McCann, a VASIA volunteer for the past 3 1/2 years. “Even if it’s only temporary, leaving your comfort zone is emotional and traumatizing. It’s my responsibility to help them find hope and trust in our process.”
McCann became a volunteer after being a caregiver for her mother and then her husband, both of whom passed away. She decided to use her new skill set to help someone else.
“I believe it was divine intervention,” she said. “I never knew how much of a reward I would get from touching someone else’s life.”
So far, McCann has been the guardian of two VASIA clients.
“It’s a very rewarding undertaking,” she said. “I sleep well at night, and I wake up looking forward to helping my client.”
Many of these clients were living in an unsafe environment before VASIA, McCann said. “It’s very rewarding to see how much of an improvement the program provides for our clients,” she said.
As boomers age, the need for programs like VASIA continue to grow. Today, 50 clients receive help from a team of 75 volunteers. The numbers change every week as more referrals are submitted.
“We are always in need of volunteers,” Jarrett said. “Our clients depend on us for empathy, compassion and guardianship. It’s a unique opportunity to make a positive difference in someone’s life.”
“You can touch a heart,” McCann added. “There’s no feeling like it.”