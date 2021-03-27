Friends of the Dunes work behind the scenes to enhance national park

A good friend is always appreciated, and anyone who has enjoyed the Indiana Dunes has more than a few friends they likely didn’t know they had.

For nearly four decades, the Friends of Indiana Dunes organization has worked to enhance and foster understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the Indiana Dunes.

Many of the trails walked on, beaches explored and facilities visited have in some way been touched by the volunteers of the non-profit organization or its donors.

Most recently, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced more than $26,000 in financial assistance for 2021 from Friends of Indiana Dunes. The funds will help the national park accomplish a number of projects and programs that might not otherwise be possible, including the Marquette Trail wetland restoration, further expansion of the Little Calumet Water Trail, the annual Indiana Dunes Apple Festival, improvements in the park’s law enforcement shooting range and the purchase of heirloom seeds for the historic Chellberg Farm.

For Angel Gochee-Goins, helping to fulfill the organization’s mission has been a labor of love. Currently serving as chairwoman of the group, she has been involved with the organization in varying capacities since the early 1990s.