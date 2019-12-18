It has happened to just about everyone.
You pack up the car with nicely wrapped presents and head off to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. On the way, you realize you accidentally forgot someone.
Your first reaction might be to panic, but you can relax a bit because your local convenience store, gas station or travel center is open and might have what you need.
“People run in to 7-Eleven stores all year-long for emergency shopping needs, but, historically, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are very busy days for 7-Eleven stores,” the company said, “Grabbing last-minute gifts is just one of the reasons.”
Lauren Miller, a spokeswoman for Pilot Flying J, said the company's travel centers also are well-visited by gift shoppers.
“It is common for Pilot Flying J guests to do a little last-minute shopping at our travel centers,” Miller said. “Whether it’s travelers who need a few stocking stuffers or professional truck drivers catching up on shopping because they’ve been on the road, we are happy to help guests with gift ideas.”
Though gift cards are a popular last-minute choice, convenience stories, gas stations and travel centers have many other options.
“We also have an assortment of gadgets, souvenirs, candy and snacks,” Miller said of Pilot Flying J, which operates travel centers and fueling stations in Burns Harbor, Gary, Highland, Hebron, Lake Station and Valparaiso.
There are 7-Eleven locations in Whiting, Griffith and Valparaiso.
“The little 7-Eleven store on the corner has a large selection of gift items to surprise and delight (almost) everyone on a shopper’s list,” 7-Eleven Inc. said. “Best of all, holiday shoppers can grab a gift while they’re filling up their cars, getting a cup of coffee, buying a pizza for dinner, purchasing a lottery ticket.”
Among the items at gas stations and travel centers are gadgets compatible with smartphones and other devices. The selection can vary but include wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers and GPS devices.
“Of course, we have a lot of gift ideas at our travel centers for people who love to travel,” Miller said. “In addition to electronics, we offer memory foam travel pillows, coolers and more.”
That last-minute present may even have the potential for financial gains.
“We sell a lot of lottery tickets during the holidays both as gifts and stocking stuffers,” Miller said. “Some people even use the lottery tickets to double as name tags on presents, which is a really fun two-in-one gift idea.”
At 7-Eleven, there are many types of unusual gifts such as a collectible Slurpee ornament, a programmable Slurpee banner cup, ugly sweater socks and other holiday wearables and decorations.
“In the category of fun and creepy is a Chia Pet decorative planter featuring Pennywise the Clown from the 'It' movie,” the company stated.
Copper mugs, funny wine charms and tote bags are among prewrapped white elephant gifts that are $10 or $20 at 7-Eleven.
For children, many local convenience stores stock a variety of toys and games.
7-Eleven said Hot Wheels, Barbie dolls, “Frozen” plush, Funko Pop! vinyl figures and Uno cards are among the toys available.
For adults, shoppers also can purchase wine, beer, champagne and other beverages.
Convenience stores also can save the day with batteries for electronics and toys, missing ingredients for meals and paper plates and plastic utensils.