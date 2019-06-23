GRIFFITH — If life were a puzzle, music conductor Angel Velez’s corner pieces were printed in Griffith.
Velez, 35, has conducted orchestras around the world, presented world premiere orchestra performances of music from "Captain Marvel," “Green Book,” “Incredibles 2,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and other works, and collaborates with renowned music industry professionals to teach others through the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive.
Velez co-founded the intensive with David Newman, who has scored more than 100 films, was nominated for an Academy Award for his score to the animated film "Anastasia" and appears with leading orchestras throughout the world. Newman is the son of nine-time Oscar-winning composer Alfred Newman.
Velez has worked on projects such as "Family Guy," "Green Book," "James Bond: Goldeneye for Wii," "Jane the Virgin," "Madison," "My Week with Marilyn," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels" and more.
Velez began playing percussion in the third grade at St. Mary School in Griffith and was accepted to the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's Youth Orchestra after auditioning at age 12.
In April, he presented "Hollywood Favorites — Behind the Scenes" as guest conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Puerto Rico.
Velez's mother, Sylvia, said she took in her son's performance in Puerto Rico with a great sense of pride.
"The people loved it," she said. "They just embraced my son so wonderfully."
When asked what recommendations he has for youths looking toward a career in the music industry, Velez said he encourages them to dare to dream but also work hard.
"Everyone has talent, yes. But not everyone is the hardest-working person," he said. "As long as you focus on quality and be good to people, the rest will come. Almost never on the timeline you want, but the rest will come."
All along his path to success, Velez has found unwavering support from family and friends.
From his mother's initiative in finding local opportunities for him to follow his passion, to a church youth director's gift of a drum set in high school, to his grandfather's purchase of a keyboard, the puzzle pieces all came together over time, he said.
"There couldn't have been any other way, and no matter what the future is, we all have the same goals of trying to provide the best for our children and be the best we can be," he said.
'You're a drummer'
As a child, Velez always had been intrigued by classical music, but he simply fell into playing percussion, he said.
He recalled lining up as a grade-schooler to try out different instruments.
"The music teacher would start you off with a flute and have you go through different instruments," he said. "Some I refused to even attempt. Some I was given inadequate instructions on how to make a sound."
At the last station, the instructor patted a rhythm on his leg and asked Velez to repeat it. Velez did this several times before the instruction handed him a yellow piece of paper.
"He said, 'Take this home, have your parents sign it. You're a drummer,'" Velez said.
Sylvia Velez said she required all of her children to join the school band.
"I think it gives you good discipline," she said.
Her children — Angel and his younger siblings Daniel and Michelle — also played sports and were involved in Scouting from "day 1," she said. Each of them earned Scouting's highest honor: Eagle Scout for the boys and Gold Award for girls.
"They have to have goals, and they have to achieve high," she said. "But just in case, come down a little."
She and her husband encouraged their children to "reach for the stars, but just in case you don't make it, land on the moon," she said.
Their father, Jacinto Velez, always told the children to "give it 110 percent."
"To me, it meant try. That was it," Angel Velez said. "That was the most important message."
Even now, when he's mired in a project and unnecessarily cranky because of what he must accomplish, his parents still tell him "110 percent," he said.
"To have that sense of fortitude and an open perspective of learning and improving, you truly learn to operate on a much higher level," he said.
'The music moved me'
Velez had planned on studying medicine after graduation from Griffith High School, but he changed his mind at age 15 after his parents took him to a Latin Legends concert featuring Tierra and Malo at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
"I remember just being so entranced. The music moved me in a way that I thought would be equal to the power of medicine," he said. "At that point, I decided I wanted to do it and pursue it. I've been very fortunate."
Velez went on to graduate from Butler University, studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and earned a master's degree at the University of Southern California, where he continues to work with the USC Thornton Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra.
He's also a father to 4-year-old Louis, named in honor of the grandfather who bought him the keyboard.
Velez began his career teaching at Marian University in Indianapolis and never thought he would end up in Southern California.
"My colleagues and I, we pride ourselves on providing the highest quality of teaching conducting for professional media composers," he said, speaking about his work with the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive.
The colleagues he works with are among the most gifted, but also the most generous and kind, he said.
He recalled an excursion about 10 years ago when Kevin Kiner, composer for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," took him out on a boat and told him, "You're going to learn to swim today."
Velez had ear problems as a boy that required several operations and caused him to suffer a slight high-range hearing loss, he said.
Swimming often caused ear infections, "so it was a pretty good deterrent," he said.
Still, Kiner was adamant, stopping his boat near the Channel Islands and instructing Velez to get in the water and blow bubbles.
"I just had this idea of Diver Dan," he said. "Every possible bad feeling in my head."
Velez has since learned to swim and enjoys surfing, he said.
He's traveled around the world, had conversations with international dignitaries and been in meetings where others stopped to take calls from celebrities. He has learned other languages, to ensure he shows respect for the musicians with whom he works.
"As a kid, our biggest vacation was going to Chicago. Maybe Indianapolis," he said. "We were the antithesis of world travelers."
But it wasn't for lack of desire, he said. Though it wasn't financially easy, his parents saved money so he could tour Italy with the Northwest Indiana Youth Orchestra and rented cars to take him to performances when they weren't sure their own car would make it.
"They got me there, and they never questioned it," he said. "They were just limitlessly supportive. They raised the bar pretty high as a parent."