Two complete strangers found out they were brothers on Jan. 7.
That's the day Terry Willett, 59, and Keith Halper, 53, connected through the online genealogy company Ancestry.com.
"It's been life changing. It's a miracle," Willett said of finding not only Halper but several other half-siblings, including the two younger brothers and a younger sister of Halper.
The younger half-siblings include brothers Chris Halper and Curt Halper and sister Shelly Halper.
"Within 24 hours, I was on the phone with all my siblings," Willett said.
Halper, who lives in Calumet City, said he got a call from a female cousin telling him that she met, through Ancestry.com, a man who through his DNA was possibly his half-brother.
The DNA connection was through the two men's mutual biological father, Kenneth Halper. Keith Halper said his cousin put the two in touch.
"She sent me (Terry's) number, and I ended up speaking to him on the phone for an hour," Halper said. "He sounded like my dad over the phone. We met the following day at Jack's Bar in Steger, Illinois, and within 45 minutes we knew we were brothers."
Willett, owner of Terry's Custom Carpentry, said he, too, was contacted by the same cousin after he had discovered her name as a relative on Ancestry.com and messaged her.
"She told me if this pans out, you have a bunch of siblings," Willett said.
It was a happy message for Willett, who had been adopted and had always wanted to find his biological family.
"Growing up, I knew I was adopted and my search for (my biological) family started when I was old enough to know what it meant. I remember looking at others in grocery stores when I was a kid and just wondering if they were my family," Willett said.
And although excited before meeting Halper and other siblings for the first time, Willett said he remembers also being apprehensive.
"I had lots of thoughts. Maybe it wouldn't work out. It's a big bag of emotions," Willett said. "In my case you can't have painted a better picture. My only regret is not meeting my biological folks."
Halper, a construction project manager at PuroClean Disaster Services, said he messaged his younger siblings about the prospect of another brother and received positive feedback.
Halper said he eventually got his DNA tested as well through Ancestry.com, and it confirmed what he already knew was a fact.
"My DNA results came in sometime in the spring and by then we were already family. It's nine months later and he's a brother that's part of a family," Halper said.
Halper said finding his brother has been life-changing for him, as well, since he has carried quite a lot of emotional baggage from their biological father, Kenneth Halper, who had suffered a nervous breakdown in 1978.
"I was 12 when my dad suffered a nervous breakdown, and it devastated me; it really impacted me," Halper said. Then when his dad committed suicide in 1998 at age 63, "it took my legs out from me."
"It impacted me, and it all centered around my dad dying. My relationship with my dad was everything," he said.
Now, after finding out he has a big brother, Halper said it's made all the difference in his feelings about himself and his life in general.
"All the stuff in my head is gone. The legacy of my dad is different. It's made me a person who I feel is very lucky. If you are happy in your head and heart then you are happy," Halper said.
Willett, who lives in Park Forest, Illinois, said he is still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding his birth, which he discovered was in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.
Birth records have been difficult to find and didn't include the name of his biological father, but he did find the name of his biological mother, Ruth Ann Cannon.
She died several years ago, Willett said.
"My mom was from the Englewood neighborhood, where they had to have met. And it blossomed into me," Willett said.
Both brothers know that Kenneth Halper had gotten out of the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s. Neither Willett nor Halper believe their dad knew of the pregnancy or adoption.
"I don't think my dad knew I existed," Willett said.
Since finding each other, the brothers have continued to meet each other and celebrate family, including get-togethers at cookouts, birthday parties and christenings.
"We're planning a big bash for my 60th birthday on Halloween," Willett said.
For both Willett and Halper, that connection in January has made all the difference.
"We hang out all the time; every chance I get," Willett said.
Halper is equally happy to have found his big brother and for his finding him and other siblings.
"You always lose family, but how often do you gain family?" Halper said. "I'm lucky he came into my life."