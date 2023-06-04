If there’s any constant in life, it’s that life is constantly changing.

I began writing my column, “Super-Couponing Tips,” in 2008 during an economic recession. Within a month of teaching my first coupon workshop at my local library, I found myself with a rapidly rising speaking career teaching shoppers to save money with coupons. I’d also begun hosting a weekly radio segment about coupons during morning drive on the largest rock radio station in Chicago!

However, the longest-running element of my couponing career for the past 15 years has been the column you’re reading right now.

In addition to teaching shoppers in person and on the radio, each week, I wrote about smart shopping and savvy spending. I followed coupon trends, explained the how-tos of pricing cycles and answered thousands of questions from readers.

More than 5200 columns later, the shopping landscape is changing again in ways none of us could have predicted. And we’re headed into another recession that I believe will be much worse than the 2008 recession that originally launched my Super-Couponing career.

The shopping landscape has changed so much since 2020, and I don’t believe we’ll be returning to the “old normal.” The pandemic brought significant changes to the ways companies and brands market their products. When supply chain issues were running rampant and people were simply buying whatever they could find and not what was on sale or part of a promotional strategy, brands pulled their coupon offers back – and some pulled them completely, while others opted for digital-only offers.

The industry had already been looking to largely phase out paper coupons before the pandemic hit, and when the world and nation moved out of the pandemic phase, the coupon offers and discounts didn’t return in the same pre-pandemic forms.

Inflation is yet another factor that’s currently heavily at play. As the costs of creating and producing both food and non-food products continues to rise, manufacturers are forced to raise the prices on these items while simultaneously pulling back on pricing promotions that they previously utilized.

All of this adds up to a perfect storm of changes. It would be disingenuous for me to continue writing about couponing in the “good old days” when the playing field has changed so much.

It’s time for a refocus.

While I found (and embraced!) a surprise career as the Super-Couponing Queen, the foundation for my money-saving mindset and lifestyle had already been in place for a long time. I’ve always been the kind of person who would rather repair or restore something than replace it. If something breaks, my first inclination is to figure out how to fix it. If I lack a skill needed to accomplish a task, I will jump into learning that skill before paying someone else to do it for me.

I love maintaining my house myself -- and the same is true for my vehicles! I have been blessed to have grown up with a father who is incredibly skilled at everything from mechanics to home improvement, to electronics to construction. My Dad raised me knowing there was nothing I couldn’t do if I didn’t try. He was never afraid to put his tools in my hands and teach me how to use them.

All of my life experiences contributed to my money-saving mindset and shaped the financially savvy side of me from a very young age. You’ve come to know me as a master of couponing, but the reality is that my mastery is in money-saving as a whole.

In the spirit of changing with the times, I’m expanding the focus of my column to discussing money-saving in all areas of life – not just groceries. Whether you’re looking to save money on household expenses, budget for a vacation, or simply live well on less, I’ll continue to share my money-saving expertise, tips and ideas. And, of course, I’ll continue to answer your questions too!

Thank you for continuing with me on this journey. Here’s to many more years of saving money and sharing knowledge together!