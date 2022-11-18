From traditional to novel, fall flowers and accents make the centerpiece of the holiday

Crisp weather, hayrides, apple cider and the changing leaves are the harbingers of the season that has Thanksgiving at its heart — welcoming family and friends to a feast and expressing gratitude.

To add warmth and festive color to the celebration there's nothing like bringing nature indoors. Fall florals are ideal for sending or presenting to the holiday host, and the perfect focal point of a Thanksgiving table.

In the 34 years they have owned Cedar Lake Florist in Cedar Lake, Charlie Kaper and his wife, Marilyn, have seen fall floral trends come and go. Currently, he said, most centerpieces his customers favor are traditional low arrangements — with or without candles — though some are opting for smaller "satellite" styles down the center of the dining table. One time-honored style that's made a comeback, Charlie Kaper said, is the cornucopia.

"We're getting a lot of requests for the traditional cornucopia, a horn-shaped basketweave holder," he noted. "It's a nostalgic return to the past."

Kaper said customers want artificial pumpkins in their floral designs so they can easily transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Then, out come the cornucopia arrangements, which may be filled with florals including mums and natural accents such as rosehips, artichokes, kale, ornamental cabbage, cattails and millet.

Eucalyptus is also very popular as a flourish, but Kaper warns against colored eucalyptus.

"We don't use dyed eucalyptus in our designs because if they get wet, the dye can stain a tablecloth," he explained.

Denise Golfis of Denise Floral Designs creates a wide variety of Thanksgiving arrangements at her consultations-by-appointment showroom in St. John.

Golfis incorporates pumpkins, berries, gourds, wheat, pine cones, dried flowers, cattails, oak leaves, curly willows and other natural elements into her Thanksgiving bouquets and centerpieces to add fall flavor.

"Arrangements in real carved pumpkins are all the rage this year as are designs in the colors of the season," noted Golfis. "Floral arrangements and décor include sunflowers, leucadendron, bittersweet, mums, wax flowers, cymbidium orchids, pincushion flowers, green hydrangea, protea, eucalyptus and agonis."

Buffet arrangements are high and dramatic, while dining table centerpieces are long and low, so guests can see each other and converse. Another popular trend is to space five smaller arrangements down the length of the table instead of one centerpiece, Golfis said.

At Strack & Van Til, autumn is in bloom in each store's floral department, with unique floral designs offered in-store and online. In addition, décor items such as ceramic fall planters and porch décor, dried fall bouquets and balloons add fall flavor.

"This is our favorite time of year for fresh flowers and plants, and we do it big," proclaimed Floral Department Director Jen Knoche. "Find fresh sunflowers, football mums, rover poms and so much more as stems in our grab-and-go section or have them designed in our custom arrangements."

Knoche said that among the stores' showstopping plants this fall are Pelee mums and tropical house plants. As gift-giving season approaches, customers can pick up Fannie May chocolates, custom floral arrangements and centerpieces, as well.

Whether gathering leaves or gathering to celebrate, the colorful fall harvest of flowers is something else to be thankful for.