Fundraiser for Hospice of Calumet Area keeps rolling

There is no lack of inspiration in the stories behind the cyclists who participate in Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Hospice Hustle.

The annual event brings participants together to ride the 15-, 25-, 50-, 75- or 100-mile trek through Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois routes.

“This one was for all the health care heroes at Hospice of the Calumet Area and everywhere that are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to get us through this pandemic,” said Angela Avorio, Hospice Hustle 2K21 participant. “I did a 100-mile ride two years ago for my best friend and father-in-law who was battling cancer at the time, and I sent him photos from the ride for motivation and to keep his spirits up.

"This year, I did it again, and I appreciate all those that made this event possible for us.”

Hospice Hustle co-host Gus Galante said the event began 17 years ago and has gained momentum every year with new riders, as well as new stories.