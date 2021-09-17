Fundraiser for Hospice of Calumet Area keeps rolling

There is no lack of inspiration in the stories behind the cyclists who participate in Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Hospice Hustle.
The annual event brings participants together to ride the 15-, 25-, 50-, 75- or 100-mile trek through Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois routes.
“This one was for all the health care heroes at Hospice of the Calumet Area and everywhere that are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to get us through this pandemic,” said Angela Avorio, Hospice Hustle 2K21 participant. “I did a 100-mile ride two years ago for my best friend and father-in-law who was battling cancer at the time, and I sent him photos from the ride for motivation and to keep his spirits up.
"This year, I did it again, and I appreciate all those that made this event possible for us.”
Hospice Hustle co-host Gus Galante said the event began 17 years ago and has gained momentum every year with new riders, as well as new stories.
“I am an avid bike rider, and I would do all these rides in other areas and I felt like we needed something here in NWI, and we needed it connected with a strong charity,” Galante said. “I thought about Hospice of the Calumet Area and the wonderful work they do, so my co-host and friend Bill Hasse and I started what is now known as the Hospice Hustle.”
Hospice Hustle participant Melissa Rothchild strongly encouraged her oncologist to discharge her as she battled cancer in 2019 so she could participate. She was discharged less than 36 hours before the ride that year.
“As a survivor, I ride for all those that are fighting for another day and feel blessed to ride alongside my very supportive family. Hospice of the Calumet Area is very dear to our hearts, and I will continue to ride the 25-mile route as long as I am able.”
In 2020, Hospice Hustle co-chairs Dr. Gus Galante and Hasse Construction owner and Hospice of the Calumet Area board member Bill Hasse were forced to make the ride a virtual event for safety precautions. However, that didn’t stop participants from connecting to Hospice of the Calumet Area and raising funds for the organization.
Last year, Miller Beach’s Eric Tonk took the opportunity to find clarity in his own personal voyage and trekked 1,030 miles around Lake Michigan with only the essentials and a tent for shelter, as part of his Hospice Hustle fundraiser.
“It’s great to be back this year,” Tonk said. “The winds made the day challenging, but it was worth it.”
This year, over 150 cyclists registered in advance for the event and another 60 or so filled out same-day registrations. Rider Lupe Wangercyn, who made the voyage from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, hasn’t missed a Hospice Hustle in 17 years.
“This was a fantastic turnout,” said Adrianne May, Hospice of the Calumet Area CEO. “We are so grateful for the support of all of our participants, volunteers and sponsors that come together to make Hospice Hustle such wonderful event."