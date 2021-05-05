Gardening for Culinary Fans: Farmer Jones debuts 'The Chef's Garden' cookbook

"Charlie was an 'influencer' before there was such a term," Jones writes. "He often took our baby vegetables and microgreens to educational and charity events where other chefs were present. Soon enough, after those events, we received orders from those chefs, too."

Jones said, with the book, he wants to "inspire people to be able to appreciate and understand vegetables and look at them in an entirely different way."

He added it's taken his family "a lifetime" to put this book together, in a sense.

The book features a collection of varied recipes created by Jamie Simpson, who is the head chef at The Chef's Garden Culinary Vegetable Institute. Everything from Beet Marshmallows and Salt-Crusted Petite Potatoes to Fennel Puree and Braised Endive are spotlighted in the book.

"Chef Jamie does a terrific job of making the recipes accessible," Jones said.

Simpson said "the general mission of the book is all in the title."

He added he'd like people to take a look at these ingredients which may be unknown to them or very unusual to them and consider the book a resource on how to best use them.