Gardening for Culinary Fans: Farmer Jones debuts 'The Chef's Garden' cookbook

Culinary fans with a love for quality produce will want to explore a new cookbook that was just released last week.
"The Chef's Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual vegetables - With Recipes" is a 639-page book by Farmer Lee Jones, who runs the acclaimed family-owned garden/farm in Erie County, Ohio. The book, written with Kristin Donnelly, features a foreword by celebrity chef Jose Andres.
The Chef's Garden got its start in the 1980s after Jones' family's farm was destroyed by a hailstorm. The garden became a place where Jones and his family grew specialty produce for chefs to work with. Through the years, celebrated names in the culinary field did business with The Chef's Garden and they became close friends with Jones and his team who were dedicated to producing excellence in their farm fields.
Chefs from America's large cities, including Chicago, ordered produce from The Chef's Garden over the last four decades.
"I'm grateful for the relationships with the chefs," said Jones, during a recent telephone interview.
Jones said he's always looked forward to working with the various chefs around the country. One of the first chefs he worked with who had a great respect for vegetables and who admired the work of The Chef's Garden was Chicago's late Charlie Trotter.
"Charlie loved vegetables," Jones said, adding that Trotter was one of the first chefs to design a specific menu with vegetarian entrees in the spotlight. The book "The Chef's Garden" features a couple of special pages dedicated to Trotter. That section is titled "The Late Charlie Trotter: Our Greatest Mentor."
"Charlie was an 'influencer' before there was such a term," Jones writes. "He often took our baby vegetables and microgreens to educational and charity events where other chefs were present. Soon enough, after those events, we received orders from those chefs, too."
Jones said, with the book, he wants to "inspire people to be able to appreciate and understand vegetables and look at them in an entirely different way."
He added it's taken his family "a lifetime" to put this book together, in a sense.
The book features a collection of varied recipes created by Jamie Simpson, who is the head chef at The Chef's Garden Culinary Vegetable Institute. Everything from Beet Marshmallows and Salt-Crusted Petite Potatoes to Fennel Puree and Braised Endive are spotlighted in the book.
"Chef Jamie does a terrific job of making the recipes accessible," Jones said.
Simpson said "the general mission of the book is all in the title."
He added he'd like people to take a look at these ingredients which may be unknown to them or very unusual to them and consider the book a resource on how to best use them.
About "The Chef's Garden" book, Simpson said "It's a guide. It's a tool.We don't want it to be just the Christmas gift of 2021. We want it to answer the question 'What's for dinner?'"
To learn more about The Chef's Garden, visit chefs-garden.com. The Chef's Garden is also offering home delivery of vegetable boxes. To find out more about those boxes and a subscription, visit farmerjonesfarm.com. The book is available via the business website as well as everywhere books are available.
The following is a recipe from The Chef's Garden.
Ramp Top Pasta with Morels and Fiddleheads
SERVES 2 TO 4
8 ounces (225 g) Vegetable Pasta made with ramps or 6 ounces (180 g) dried pasta plus Ramp Top Puree
2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
6 ramp or scallion bulbs, halved lengthwise
12 fiddlehead ferns
4 to 6 large morel mushrooms, cleaned
12 chive blooms, separated into individual florets
6 ramp leaves or scallion greens
½ cup (75 g) blanched or thawed frozen English peas
½ cup (4 ounces, or 60 g) Beurre Maître d’Hôtel
Pea tendrils, for garnish
This pasta dish makes use of many fleeting spring ingredients, including ramps, fiddleheads, and morels. In our kitchen, we use a pasta extrude to make semolina pasta using vegetable juices for hydration in beautiful shapes. For home, we offer a hand-rolled pasta recipe that you can make with ramps, or really, many vegetables. If you want to make something even simpler, you can use your favorite dried pasta and and a Ramp Top Puree.
We also love to add poached basil-fed snails from Mary Stewart (a.k.a. the Snail Lady) in California to this dish. You can buy them at mikuniwildharvest.com. For ease, we left them off here.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, 3 to 5 minutes for the fresh pasta depending on the shape.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the ramp bulbs in a single layer and cook without moving until well browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the ramp bulbs and cook until the other side is well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the fiddleheads and gently toss. Add the morels, chive blooms, ramp leaves, peas, and Beurre Maître d’Hôtel. Finally, add the pasta. (If you’re using dried pasta, add the ramp puree at this point as well.) Gently toss everything together until the butter is melted. Transfer to a platter, garnish with the pea tendrils, and serve.