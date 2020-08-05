Gardening: How to reach a truce in the war with weeds

A mulch that combines some of the benefits of both plastics and organic materials is paper. Use recycled paper manufactured specifically as mulch, any plain paper such as newspaper (black and white pages only) or building paper (such as Gray Rosin Paper). Paper mulches are easy to lay down and eventually decompose, so they don’t cause a disposal problem. Paper adds little to the soil, however, in terms of humus or nutrients.

WEEDING GEESE

Looking for something offbeat in weed control? If your garden is large and your weeds are mostly grasses, consider geese.

Young geese will eat their weight in weeds every day. All you need to provide is water, shade, and some supplemental feed, as well as fencing to keep the geese in and predators out.

A couple of geese will patrol up to about an acre, and keep each other company. One caution: Don’t forget that corn is a grass. Plant corn and they’ll eat that too.

INDIRECT WEED CONTROL

Besides direct attacks on weeds, consider how your gardening practices indirectly influence weed growth in your garden.

Close spacing of plants, for example, shades the ground so lessens weed growth.