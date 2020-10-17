Gary man finds clarity in voyage around Lake Michigan

The mere thought of jumping on a bicycle and trekking over 1,030 miles around Lake Michigan, with only the essentials and a tent for shelter, while battling the merciless Midwest winds and unpredictable temperatures, would terrify most people.
But not Eric Tonk, of Miller Beach. That is exactly what he set out to do last month during his “Circle Tour de Tonk,” part of Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Hospice Hustle fundraiser.
“My mind was my strongest obstacle,” Tonk said. “I just went through a very tough breakup and almost thought about backing out. I am so glad I didn’t because ultimately, the ride provided me with tremendous clarity and confidence.”
Mental and physical fatigue played an exhausting role, as Tonk averaged 90 miles, eating 4,000 to 5,000 calories each day. Tonk picked up a friend in Chicago on day one who rode with him to Milwaukee, just to practice her riding.
“On day two, in Zionsville, I kept thinking I have 88 miles in and 900 to go,” Tonk said. “I would’ve called it quits if my friend didn’t join me, but I just kept going.”
After dropping his friend off on day two, Tonk started talking to his stuffed animal mascot puppy “Mr. Bucketlist.” Tonk says he enjoyed visiting restaurants and bars and talking with locals about where to stay.
Tonk faced more hurdles on days four, five and six, as saddle sores became overwhelmingly painful, which forced him to treat with ointments and proper rest.
“I ate a lot of camping food that I just added water to for breakfast in the morning,” Tonk said. “In the evenings I would eat everything I could get my hands on. I consumed a lot of burgers, pizza, doughnuts and chicken wings.”
Tonk relied heavily on his runner/cycling Strava app to track his route, sleeping mostly at campgrounds and public parks.
On day nine, while in northern Michigan, Tonk almost called it quits again when he faced major headwinds and torrential weather ahead, amidst more breakup thoughts and confusion.
“I was really struggling with internal battles, and then on day 10, I got this powerful and unexplainable moment of clarity and realization that I have to just let go,” Tonk said. “After that, the rest of the days and weather were perfect. I couldn’t believe it.”
Tonk has no reluctance discussing his bouts of anxiety and depression and has incorporated exercise and meditation to his daily routine to help on his exploration.
“Every time I crossed a body of water, I would say something I was grateful for, which occurred seven to 10 times a day,” said Tonk. “And even now, I write three things I'm grateful for every day, and I try not have any repeats. This really helped me with clarity and perspective."
On Angel Avorio’s podcast “Your Personal Stylist,” Tonk shared an inspiring moment when a couple noticed his guardian angel lapel given to him by his mother. When the woman, known as Joan, noticed, she asked him if he was Catholic, and when Eric answered yes, she gifted him a handmade rosary to keep him safe on his journey.
“Eric is a very deep human being and to do that type of soul searching takes courage that most people don’t take the time to discover,” said Angel Avorio, friend and Hospice Hustle participant. “He’s amazeballs.”
“If I could find a way to make money bike touring, I’m all in,” Tonk said. “I found my passion in life. There are some wonderful and inspiring people out there in the world.”
