Gary man finds clarity in voyage around Lake Michigan

Tonk faced more hurdles on days four, five and six, as saddle sores became overwhelmingly painful, which forced him to treat with ointments and proper rest.

“I ate a lot of camping food that I just added water to for breakfast in the morning,” Tonk said. “In the evenings I would eat everything I could get my hands on. I consumed a lot of burgers, pizza, doughnuts and chicken wings.”

Tonk relied heavily on his runner/cycling Strava app to track his route, sleeping mostly at campgrounds and public parks.

On day nine, while in northern Michigan, Tonk almost called it quits again when he faced major headwinds and torrential weather ahead, amidst more breakup thoughts and confusion.

“I was really struggling with internal battles, and then on day 10, I got this powerful and unexplainable moment of clarity and realization that I have to just let go,” Tonk said. “After that, the rest of the days and weather were perfect. I couldn’t believe it.”

Tonk has no reluctance discussing his bouts of anxiety and depression and has incorporated exercise and meditation to his daily routine to help on his exploration.