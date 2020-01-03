Get out and enjoy winter!

While there’s a tendency to hunker down and stay indoors when winter weather hits, it’s actually a beautiful time of year to spend some time outside enjoying nature and getting some exercise.
Falling snow creates opportunities for making snowmen, skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. Freezing temps allow for ice rinks to be formed. The trees that are bare of leaves give a better view of birds and wildlife. The brisk air can make a hike more invigorating.
There are a lot of reasons to get outdoors for some fresh air and sunlight, so gather up that winter gear, bundle up and get out and enjoy it!
The 19th annual Bi-State Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake is coming up on Jan. 18, sponsored by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative at the Environmental Education Center at 2405 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.
Local archeologist Les Marszalek will talk about some of the 100 Native American sites he has discovered, many of them within the Forest Preserve District of Cook County and in Northwest Indiana. Following will be a presentation on the Wolf Lake watershed.
Ice skating will be available (weather permitting), but you must bring your own skates.
In the afternoon, at the William W. Powers State Recreation Visitors Center at Avenue O and 126th Place in Chicago, you’ll find most of the same activities, including Wolf Lake exhibits and displays and ice skating.
If you make your way across the border, you can enjoy the Snow Day Festival at Plum Creek Nature Center, located at 270 S. Dutton Road in Crete Township near Beecher, with an afternoon of fun winter activities inspired by the animated movie “Small Foot.”
Use snowshoes, watch ice sculpting, make your way down the 40-foot sled hill, have a snowball fight and make s’mores by an outdoor fire. If you’re one of the first 200 visitors to arrive, you’ll get a free winter giveaway.
The Forest Preserves of Cook County also have a number of winter activities available, including hikes, a winter campfire and educational sessions on winter bird watching. Check out the full calendar at fpdcc.com.
Do some cross country skiing in the Lake County Parks with trails designed for beginners as well as experienced skiers. Ski rentals are open at Lemon Lake, Oak Ridge Prairie and Stoney Run on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Ski trails are groomed at Lemon Lake and Stoney Run when there is at least a four-inch snow base. Rental cost is $7 and includes the use of skis, boots and poles (driver's license or credit card must be left as deposit for rental.)
Ready to lace up some skates at hit the ice? Head to Valparaiso’s Will E. Urschel Pavilion to enjoy the covered 80-foot by 120-foot outdoor skating rink. Admission is $5 and skate rental, lockers, helmet and skate aids are available for rental, as well. You can also buy admission pass booklets for multiple visits.
Also, be sure to take advantage of some of the skating specials and special events, like $6 on the first Thursday of the month that includes admission and skate rental. Check online for open skate times. Staff is also available to sharpen skates for $6 per pair.
Bulldog Park in Crown Point also has a covered skating ring with $3 admission and skate rental and skate assists available. They also offer beginning lessons and have party packages available for up to 2 hours.