Giving back: Grandmother, a retired nurse, sews masks for 'anyone who asks'

As a long-time quilter, Rita Pongracz kept fabric remnants from different projects over the years stashed away for future use.
Friends would joke that she didn’t need them any longer, that they were too small for anything useful.
But the 80-year-old Griffith resident remained persistent. She insisted that she may need the leftover pieces of cloth someday — and she was right. She admits, however, that she never could have guessed for what purpose.
Over the past two months, Pongracz has sewn between 150 and 175 face masks. Several more orders await her.
All have been donated to anyone who has asked for one, whether recipients have been family, friends, or co-workers of family and friends.
She even made a batch to send to a soup kitchen in New York City after a family member mentioned workers at the facility were in need of masks to help protect them and the people they serve from COVID-19.
Although she has never met the workers who received the 25 masks she created thanks to the leftover cotton fabric remnants she had tucked away months before, she didn’t think twice about offering her time to those in need.
That’s not surprising to her daughter, Diane Wisniewski of Highland, who says her mom has spent her life helping others.
It’s a trait that runs in the family. Pongracz is a retired nurse, and Wisniewski’s twin daughters followed suit, becoming nurses as well. Pongracz also has a third grandchild who is a nurse, and a fourth who is graduating from nursing school. All three of her grandchildren who are nurses currently are working with COVID patients.
“My daughters are saving lives, and my mom is saving lives,” Wisniewski said.
Pongracz’s endeavor began when Wisniewski’s co-workers at Purdue University Northwest began asking for Purdue-themed face masks. Pongracz realized that she could turn something unpleasant into a fun experience by offering masks that reflected the wearer’s personality.
“I ordered Cubs fabric because I’m a Cubs fan, and then my daughter ordered more fabric because she’s a White Sox fan,” Pongracz said.
As this weekend marks Mother’s Day, Wisniewski says she couldn’t be more proud of her mother for not only her work as a nurse, but her continued drive to help others.
“It’s her way of giving back, and knowing what her granddaughters are going through, it makes her feel good,” she said.
In fact, her sewing days have often included giving back. Before Pongracz began making face masks, she quilted blankets for individuals who needed support, such as those fighting cancer.
It was the leftover fabric from those quilts that provided the fabric she needed to make face masks.
“You don’t throw these things out,” she said. “They made some beautiful masks.”
The elastic she used for the masks also came from leftover remnants she had collected through the years - another way her stash of sewing supplies has come in handy, since elastic has been in high demand at fabric stores.
“If you’ve sewn as long as I have, you have these items,” Pongracz said. “Never in my dreams did I think something like this would happen, though.”
Making the masks also has allowed Pongracz to stay connected during a time when it’s so easy to feel disconnected.
Pongracz, who will turn 81 later this month, lost her husband nearly five years ago. Although her family members frequently stop by to check on her, they do so from afar, often standing at the end of the driveway to practice social distancing.
“It’s tough being alone,” Pongracz says. “I envy these people who have husbands. At least it’s someone to talk to, even if you argue.”
Even in difficult times, she finds humor in what everyday life has been like for her over the past couple of months.
“It’s hard for me to sit there all day and sew. I’m a Gemini and we don’t like repetitious things,” she said, with a hearty laugh. “But if I have the fabric all cut out, it’s easier.”
Others have taken notice of her handywork, as well.
Pongracz is working on a batch that she plans to supply to Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer when the store reopens. She will receive a commission for those masks sold, she says, but will continue to donate her time and supplies to make masks for others as well.
“It’s keeping me busy and is getting rid of the fabric that’s been hanging around here,” she said. “It makes me feel good. I’m really happy when I see people appreciate what I’m doing.”
