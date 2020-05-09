Giving back: Grandmother, a retired nurse, sews masks for 'anyone who asks'

It was the leftover fabric from those quilts that provided the fabric she needed to make face masks.

“You don’t throw these things out,” she said. “They made some beautiful masks.”

The elastic she used for the masks also came from leftover remnants she had collected through the years - another way her stash of sewing supplies has come in handy, since elastic has been in high demand at fabric stores.

“If you’ve sewn as long as I have, you have these items,” Pongracz said. “Never in my dreams did I think something like this would happen, though.”

Making the masks also has allowed Pongracz to stay connected during a time when it’s so easy to feel disconnected.

Pongracz, who will turn 81 later this month, lost her husband nearly five years ago. Although her family members frequently stop by to check on her, they do so from afar, often standing at the end of the driveway to practice social distancing.

“It’s tough being alone,” Pongracz says. “I envy these people who have husbands. At least it’s someone to talk to, even if you argue.”

Even in difficult times, she finds humor in what everyday life has been like for her over the past couple of months.