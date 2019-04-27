More than 100 species of flowers, grasses, ferns, sedges and shrubs will be on sale during the 19th annual Gibson Woods Wild Ones Native Plant Sale.
Included will be prairie, wetland, shade and woodland plants such as yellow prairie coreopsis, purple silky asters, pink shooting stars, lavender wild bergamots, purple and blue-colored prairie blazing stars, orange butterfly weeds and green prairie sage.
Held on May 4, the sale is sponsored by the local chapter of Wild Ones, a not-for-profit national organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through preserving, restoring and establishing native plant communities.
Native plants are not only pretty, but also essential.
“Native plants have evolved and adapted with their environment,” says Kim Moor, vice president and editor of the Wild Ones — Gibson Woods, noting that birds and insects have evolved with these plants as well, and in many ways, depend on each other.
“An example would be milkweed. Monarch butterflies need milkweed to lay their eggs, because their caterpillars can only eat milkweed. If this plant ceased to exist, so would Monarchs," Moor says.
"Interestingly, a native serviceberry shrub is host to 124 different species of butterflies and months. A non-native butterfly bush is host to one.”
In other examples of mutual dependency, birds need caterpillars to feed their young, so it makes sense they would hang out and build their nests in yards with native plants and shrubs.
“These birds also prefer to eat the berries or seeds of most native plants and shrubs, Moor says.
“Again, that’s because they evolved with them. In our area, there are over 400 species of native bees. Some specialize in pollinating certain flowers--because a certain kind of bee and specific plant have also evolved together.”
As another plus, native plants don't need fertilizers or a lot of watering, because they have adapted to their environment. Besides that, natives typically have long roots, so they help clean groundwater, and are good for controlling erosion.
For continuous blooms, consider such hardy natives as wild columbine for springtime, purple coneflower for summer, and any of the native asters for fall.
Also, when choosing your native plants, determine whether they will be in full sun or shade, if it is a dry or wet spot in your yard, and if you want something tall or short.
“The longest blooming plants are echinacea and rudbeckia genera,” Moor says.
“We carry over 100 species of native plants, so there is definitely something that will suit every person's yard.”
Moor says the goal of their local chapter is to educate as many in the community as can be reached about the many benefits of growing native plants.
They do this through their annual plant sales, biennial symposiums, participating in many events throughout the area, and by holding meetings throughout the year that are free and open to the public. The meetings usually feature a speaker who educates about environmental issues.
Proceeds from the plants, which are sold on a first-come, first-served basis (so try to arrive early for the best selection), help fund resources, projects and programs for the Lake County Parks.
Ifyougo:
What: 19th Annual Gibson Woods Wild Ones Native Plant Sale
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Gibson Woods Nature Center, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond
FYI: 219-844-3188 or 219-433-5731; gw-wildones.org.
Visit lakecountyparks.com for a complete list of plants available at the sale. Also, be sure to visit the White Elephant Table for special buys.