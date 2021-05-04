Going beyond the traditional window-box garden

LIGHT AND WATER

Before choosing plants, evaluate your window box location for light and moisture. Window boxes dry out faster than in-ground plants, so they need a lot of watering, especially if south-facing. But a window box flush against an exterior wall may be more sheltered from rain than a flowerbed in your yard.

Browne says one of her greatest triumphs as a gardener is a beautiful window box in a north-facing, full-shade spot. She gets a lush, full look using coleus, caladium and oxalis, which all have foliage in burgundies and greens with interesting patterns and shapes. Sweet potato vines serve as spillers.

How about succulents? They do best in south- or west-facing windows, according to Matthew Pottage, curator of the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley in Surrey, England. His window box full of drought-tolerant plants has “survived the wet and cold of London for some seven years.”

THE CLASSIC APPROACH

Steph Green, owner of Contained Creations in Richmond, Virginia, is an advocate of the classic thriller-filler-spiller approach. “I love the layers of color and texture,” she says.