Grand Geneva Resort celebrates 25 years

I love visiting places that truly appeal to multiple generations. And it’s cool when places like that survive for decades so that one generation can bring the next to enjoy a place they once spent time at.
I took a recent weekend trip to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and it’s a place that really has something for everyone. If you’re a couple looking for a romantic weekend destination, or you want a spot to do a girlfriends' getaway and indulge in spa time or you’ve got kids young or old that you are looking to entertain, you’ll find it somewhere on the resort grounds.
With 1,300 scenic acres, Grand Geneva Resort is a year-round destination that boasts top-notch restaurants, a ski lodge, spa, golf, indoor water park and more. We stayed in the main lodge, which to me has a very Frank Lloyd Wright-ish feel, between its indoor natural elements, straight lines, dark hues and tiered stairways with mid-level landings. Indoor and outdoor, you get the sense that you’re far, far from home even though our travel time was under two hours.
This year the resort celebrates 25 years. Built in the late 1960s, the property had declined and entered foreclosure late in the '80s before being saved by Marcus Corp. After a $30 million restoration project it opened as a luxury vacation resort in 1995 with increased space for conferences and meetings.
I thought I was visiting for the first time, but as we entered the property and I saw a sign for Timber Ridge Lodge, I recalled a visit probably 15 or so years ago when we did an overnighter with toddlers during the winter to spend time at the indoor water park, which is actually a 50,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor water park with two gigantic heated water slides that descend from a 35-foot tower, a lazy river and water playground. The all-suite Timber Ridge Lodge is located on the grounds of the Grand Geneva Resort and separate from the main lodge where we stayed.
This time my husband and I were there for a stay without kids. We were there just for a little weekend getaway — to eat and relax on our own — but I also decided I’d schedule a private ski lesson. I’d never been on skis before and I’m not getting any younger, so I figured I should take the opportunity to do it now. Any other time we’ve been at a ski resort it’s been during the summer — or I was just too chicken to give it a try.
My instructor, Richard, could not have been more patient with me. He said he’s been a ski instructor for 50 years and he taught me some of the basics, and I did a few very slow rounds down the smallest incline there. I was excited to finally try it out and cross something off my bucket list. There were lots of young kids taking lessons and the instructors were great with them.
Once I was done, we sat up at the Leinenkugel’s Mountain Top Lodge and had lunch, and then went out on the viewing terrace to watch in awe as skiers and snowboarders bounded down the hill, making it look effortless. As we were about to head out, an employee told us that a “pond skim” would be starting and we wouldn’t want to miss it. I’m so glad we stayed and watched. Since it was “Hawaiian Weekend” and one of the last weekends of the ski season, there was no shortage of teenagers in shorts and tropical attire making their way down and over a small water filled pool.
The rest of our time there was spent chilling out in front of a fireplace in our room, some down time in the Geneva Club lounge and dining in their luxurious restaurants. We enjoyed steak, seafood and cocktails in the Geneva Chop House and freshly-made pasta at Ristorante Brissago. Both were every bit as good as meals I’ve had in Chicago’s top restaurants. The restaurants are definitely worth visiting for dinner even if you aren’t a guest at the resort.
Unlike almost all of our trips where we are rushing from place to place trying to see and do as much as we can fit in, this was probably the most laid back trip we’ve taken together. Once we parked our car in the lot, we didn’t go anywhere until after check out time. You don’t need to. For more information, visit grandgeneva.com.