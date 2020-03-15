Grand Geneva Resort celebrates 25 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I thought I was visiting for the first time, but as we entered the property and I saw a sign for Timber Ridge Lodge, I recalled a visit probably 15 or so years ago when we did an overnighter with toddlers during the winter to spend time at the indoor water park, which is actually a 50,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor water park with two gigantic heated water slides that descend from a 35-foot tower, a lazy river and water playground. The all-suite Timber Ridge Lodge is located on the grounds of the Grand Geneva Resort and separate from the main lodge where we stayed.

This time my husband and I were there for a stay without kids. We were there just for a little weekend getaway — to eat and relax on our own — but I also decided I’d schedule a private ski lesson. I’d never been on skis before and I’m not getting any younger, so I figured I should take the opportunity to do it now. Any other time we’ve been at a ski resort it’s been during the summer — or I was just too chicken to give it a try.

My instructor, Richard, could not have been more patient with me. He said he’s been a ski instructor for 50 years and he taught me some of the basics, and I did a few very slow rounds down the smallest incline there. I was excited to finally try it out and cross something off my bucket list. There were lots of young kids taking lessons and the instructors were great with them.