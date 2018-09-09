SCHERERVILLE — Have you wondered why it seems monarch butterflies are everywhere this summer?

Learn more about monarchs at upcoming festivals

Anyone interested in learning more about monarchs can attend several different festivals this month.

The Monarch Butterfly Festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Tri-Town Safety Village Butterfly Garden, 1350 E. Ridge Drive in Schererville.

The Oak Lawn Park District Monarch Buttefly Festival is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Oak View Community Center, 4625 W. 110th St. in Oak Lawn.

The East Chicago Monach Butterfly Festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Kosciuszko Park, 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

Monarch Watch is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St. in Gary. Participants will help search for monarchs during a hike through Miller Woods at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.