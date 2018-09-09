HAMMOND — On an average day, Dolly Foster spends more than three hours caring for the monarch butterflies she rears in her home.
The job requires patience, a gentle touch, attention to details and the ability to deal with a stray butterfly or wayward caterpillar who occasionally gets loose in the house.
But it’s all worth it, said Foster, who takes joy in teaching others about the iconic butterflies and their life cycle.
The monarchs' migration from Mexico to as far north as Canada and back each year is a natural phenomenon rarely found in the world, she said.
"If we allow that to decline and slip away, then what are we with our natural world?" Foster said. "What will be the next thing?"
Foster has released more than 1,000 monarchs this year, the most in the 10 years she's been raising them. But she doesn't expect her efforts to save the population.
"You really can't do that artificially," she said.
The goal is to raise awareness, she said.
"I will use what I do at home as a way of starting a conversation," Foster said. "And get them interested in planting a pollinator habitat."
Foster often speaks at events and will attend several this month, including festivals in Schererville, East Chicago and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
The best year ever
It's been a good year for monarchs, Foster said.
A cold wet spring in the North held the butterflies down South for longer, allowing them more time to feed on milkweed as it matured. The monarchs began to arrive in the Region in May along with high winds, which prompted red flag warnings here because of fire risk.
As fall arrives, Foster is seeing the last of the monarchs — the super generation — emerge from the chrysalides in several aquariums on a table in her home.
The front tip of the wings on this generation of monarchs is about 10 percent larger than this year’s previous generations, so they can make the long flight back to Mexico.
While some fly more than 2,500 miles from Canada to the oyamel fir tree forests of central Mexico, others will make the journey from wherever they emerge, Foster said.
To remain viable, the monarch population must be at least 300 million. In 2012, the population was estimated at just 25 million. That number rose to 150 million in 2016, but declined to 125 million in 2017.
An eye for milkweed
Foster brings in monarch eggs from milkweed plants in her Hammond yard and the Oak Lawn Park District, where she works as a horticulturist.
She plucks the leaves off and places them in clean plastic bins in her home. This year, 43 of those containers filled her shelves.
The caterpillars hatch from their eggs and grow larger in the containers, feeding on the milkweed leaves and filing the bins with poop. She cleans the boxes daily with a bleach solution to protect the caterpillars from bacteria.
When the caterpillars grow relatively large, she moves them into aquariums. Chrysalides cover screen tops covering the aquariums.
"It looks like jewelry, doesn't it?" she asks, as she holds up one of the tops.
In all, the monarchs' metamorphosis takes 21 days.
Foster keeps extensive notes on the number of eggs she's collected, the number of caterpillars that hatch and how many become butterflies. Before releasing them, she tags some of the butterflies for Monarch Watch, which tracks the monarch population.
The process is not easy, but there is a simple thing all Region residents can do to help the monarchs.
Plant milkweed and other plants, such as goldenrod, New England aster, zinnia and Mexican sunflower, that monarchs need to survive, she said. Make sure those plants haven't been treated with pesticides.