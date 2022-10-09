Haunted travel: Halloween events star along Michigan's Sunrise Coast

The Whitney, built in 1894 and once a private home, would indeed seem to have it all. And it does and that includes ghosts who roam amongst the 22,000-square-feet of this mansion that was once the private home of David Whitney, a Detroit lumber baron who was such good friends of Thomas Edison that the inventor himself did the wiring for electricity.

All elegance and grandeur with paneling of imported rare woods, The Whitney also has stained glass windows created by the master of glass himself, Louis Comfort Tiffany, a sweeping staircase rising majestically to the two floors above, 52 rooms and 20 fireplaces.

Now an award winning restaurant, The Whitney celebrates its hauntings with their annual Halloween Adventure running Oct. 27 to that spookiest night of all, evenings of live musical performances, Champagne toasts, selected spirits (the type you drink) a ghost tour and tours by Haunt Investigators of Michigan.

The tours include the house as well as Halloween-only access to the basement and Carriage House, live piano music and a four-course dinner. It’s a 21-and-over event as is their Spirited Absinthe Tea on the Oct. 29, a four course elegant tea service with cocktails and a special absinthe gift.

Can’t make it around Halloween time? Well, whoever’s haunting The Whitney doesn’t leave. So don’t despair as Whitney offers paranormal four-course dinners and tours are available on a regular basis throughout the year.

For those with little ones, consider The Whitney’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Tea where costumes are encouraged. Of course, you can dress up in your Victorian finest for any of the events. When I last dined there on a summer night, the woman next to me wore a flowing, billowing bridal gown.

“It’s our 10th wedding anniversary,” she said when I glanced her way once too often.

So what’s behind the pink jasper granite façade with its turrets, gables, towers, and archways that stands imposingly on Woodward Avenue in Detroit that makes it a favorite for haunts?

Well, there’s a plethora of possibilities but it all probably goes back to the beginning to when the first Mrs. Whitney was planning her magnificent dream home—all 22,000-square-feet of it. Alas it wasn’t to be. The first Mrs. Whitney passed on and her husband chose to quickly remarry, making the first Mrs. Whitney’s sister his new wife. It’s all so complicated and enough to make any first wife jealous—whether she be living or dead. David Whitney died in 1900, shortly after moving into the house. The second Mrs. Whitney lived on another 17 years. The house also served as a hospital which may have added to its ghostly residents.

Whether you take a tour or not, there are all sorts of spirits, both the kinds you imbibe and the more ghostly types on the third floor at the aptly named Ghost Bar. It’s a classy space to sip the house specialty— Witching Hour Martini—but take extra cash in case one of the spirits of the house decides to join you for a drink.

Visiting The Whitney is just one way to celebrate this Halloween season along Michigan’s Sunrise Coast.

Author Nicole Beauchamp is encouraging those taking her Hell’s Half Mile Spirit Walk to dress in Victorian garb as she leads a tour in exploring.

Beauchamp, a native of Bay City has not only written books on the supernatural including “Haunted Bay City Michigan” but also founded the Tri-City Ghost Hunters Society which has investigated hauntings throughout the world. The two-hour tour takes participants on Beauchamp’s customized Hell’s Half Mile Spirit Walk.

“Between 1865-1900, Hell’s Half Mile was an extremely dangerous red light district and was known as being the epicenter of debauchery and brutality, thus leaving an enormous paranormal imprint on the area,” said Beauchamp. “If you enjoy true crime, chilling ghost stories, obscure history and getting into the spirit of spooky season, this tour is for you.”

Beauchamp mentions that the second to the last stop on the tour is in front of the Old City Hall, jail and police station, a place said to be seriously haunted. Though the tour doesn’t go in, for those wanting to return and exam the interior of what is now a restaurant, she notes they have killer apple cider mimosas.

Spirit Walk dates and times are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 21, 5 – 7 p.m. and 8 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 – 7 p.m. and 8 – 10 p.m.

Tickets are $30/person and a sizable portion of the collected funds go directly to Studio23 to help support community art projects.

Rain or shine unless there is severe weather. Bring an umbrella if it looks like rain and wear some comfy shoes to walk in.

Join a Paranormal Team to Investigate a Haunted Lighthouse.

Built in 1814 while the War of 1812 was raging, Fort Gratiot protected the confluence of the St. Clair River as it flows into Lake Huron. By the end of the next decade, the Fort Gratiot Light Station, Michigan’s first lighthouse and the second on the Great Lakes, helped guide boats through the dark and stormy weather into safe harbor. Said to be haunted, the Detroit Rock City Paranormal is offering the chance to help them investigate Fort Gratiot Light Station, which is said to be the site of many tragedies. The investigation uses a variety of ghost hunting techniques and equipment.

Dianna Stampfler, who knows a thing or two about ghosts and haunted lighthouses having written not one but two books on the subject, “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses” and “Death & Lighthouses on the Great Lakes,” did a tour with the Detroit Rock City Paranormal of the light station.

“We recorded some interesting videos—flashlights going off and on by themselves, we heard words coming out of a spirit box, picked up cold spots with digital thermometers and things like that,” she said. “It was a pretty cool experience.”

Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.- midnight. Adults 18 and over only.

Fort Gratiot Light Station

2802 Omar St.

Port Huron, MI