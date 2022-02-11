Have yourself a healthy little Valentine's Day

Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than a big heart-shaped box of chocolates.

For those with a sweet tooth, Valentine’s Day is a feast like no other. For those who are dieting or still working on achieving their New Year’s resolutions to eat better, it can be the day where the best-laid plans go south.

However, there’s good news for those who are tempted to indulge. Nutrition experts in the Region say it is possible to have a sweet Valentine’s Day without busting your diet or New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier.

Here are eight ways to enjoy the day without compromising your health goals.

1. Opt for dark chocolate.

No need to cut out chocolate this Valentine's Day, says Bonnie Kuss, a community dietitian with Methodist Hospitals. Simply opt for darker chocolates instead of milk and white chocolates.

“Darker chocolate tends to be lower in sugar and calories, and higher in antioxidants and minerals like magnesium and zinc — important for anti-inflammation and heart hearth,” she said.

Dark chocolate can have a richer flavor as well, Kuss says.

“The richer flavor means you’re likely to feel more satisfied eating a small amount of dark chocolate than the same amount of milk or white chocolate,” she said.

Aim for 70% cocoa or higher for the best benefits, she says.

2. Think outside the box and swap ingredients.

If you enjoy baking for your loved one, swapping out ingredients for more healthful ones can turn a calorie-rich treat into a nutrient-dense treat, says Kristal Twardy, a registered dietitian and health coach with Franciscan WELLCARE.

For example, making black bean brownies instead of regular brownies can offer the opportunity to try something new while enjoying a traditional dessert.

“Black beans take the place of the typical white flour we might use when making brownies,” Twardy said. “Black beans are a nutrient-dense food full of vitamins and minerals, are naturally low in fat, and provide protein and fiber to the brownies.”

Another option is to create homemade yogurt and fruit bites by mixing a low-fat, low-sugar vanilla Greek yogurt and chopped strawberries or other fruit together. Put into a heart-shaped silicone ice cube tray and freeze, Twardy says.

3. Enjoy angel food cake over cheesecake.

When faced with the decision of what cake to get for dessert on Valentine’s Day, choosing angel food cake over cheesecake can help wipe away any feelings of guilt.

“This choice comes down to calories and saturated fat,” Twardy says. “One slide of angel food cake may contain about 120 calories and very little fat. Top with fresh fruit and light whipped topping for a tasty treat under 200 calories.”

On the other hand, one slice of cheesecake can contain around 400 calories or more, around 24 grams of fat and about 15 grams of saturated fat, she says.

“While all fat isn’t bad, saturated fat is a fat we want to limit, and cheesecake is high in saturated fat,” Twardy said.

4. Surprise with homemade ice cream.

Making homemade banana ice cream at home is a great way to surprise a loved one and turn a not-so-healthy food into a healthy treat.

“Homemade banana ice cream is basically frozen bananas, almond milk or low-fat milk, cocoa powder and nut butter put into a food processor for a tasty frozen treat,” Twardy said. “It contains whole real nutrient-dense foods and no added sugar.”

Regular ice cream, on the other hand, is usually loaded with both added sugar and saturated fat, she says.

5. Have a movie night-in.

What’s better with a movie than popcorn? Yet many types of popcorn are loaded with butter and salt — two no-nos for optimal heart health.

Not to worry, Kuss says. Popcorn by itself is healthy since it’s high in fiber. Plus, a generous serving size of three cups is only about 110 calories.

However, plain popcorn isn’t exactly an ideal indulgent Valentine’s Day treat, so Kuss has a couple of ways to turn plain popcorn into a special treat.

One way is to spray popped popcorn with olive or canola spray, then add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder. Shake it all up in a bag or toss on a baking sheet.

Another option is to spray popped popcorn with olive or canola spray, then add 1 tablespoon of dry ranch dressing, 1 teaspoon of chili powder and 1 teaspoon of cumin. Shake it all up in a bag or toss on a baking sheet.

As a side tip, Kuss says to opt for darker popcorn kernels if available since those tend to have more vitamins and minerals.

6. Create a heart-shaped charcuterie board.

Whether you’re having a Valentine’s Day party or celebrating with a night-in, charcuterie boards are all the rage.

To create a heart-healthy version, Kuss suggests making it loaded with color and selecting certain types of cheese and meats over others.

“Choose hard or semi-firm cheeses — gruyere, parmesan and gouda — over soft cheese — brie, herbed cheese dips, blue cheese,” she said. “Hard cheeses tend to be lower in fat and higher in protein, and also less likely to cause stomach discomfort due to lower lactose levels.”

Add only one to two dried meat options to reduce overall sodium, she says.

“Prosciutto and low-sodium salami or turkey pepperoni are better heart-healthy options,” Kuss said.

Add unsalted or spiced nuts like almonds, pecans and walnuts for some healthy omega-3 fats, and instead of dried fruit, opt for fresh fruit.

“Fresh fruit is lower in calories and sugar, and higher in fiber,” Kuss said.

When selecting crackers, opt for whole-grain or seed varieties.

“These tend to be lower in fat and higher in fiber,” she said.

7. Choose color and split dessert.

Like many across the Region, a date night out often is part of celebrating Valentine’s Day. If heading out to eat, Kuss recommends thinking colors when choosing what to eat that evening.

“Instead of the breaded or fried appetizer, opt for spinach salad with fruit and nuts, and always get dressing on the side,” she said.

Choose the salmon over a red meat option, and try roasted vegetables like peppers, broccoli or carrots for an anti-inflammatory boost of heart-healthy fat and fiber.

When it’s dessert time, indulge a little, but try splitting the dessert instead.

“Chances are the dessert is rich enough to share with your dinner date and this will save you from excess calories, sugar or a food coma,” Kuss said.

8. Enjoy that box of chocolates over time.

For many, Valentine’s Day just isn’t Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates. That’s OK, Kuss says.

“Sometimes we’re lucky enough to get a big box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, and yes, everything is OK in moderation,” she said.

However, eating too much can leave someone feeling uncomfortable, groggy, bloated and even inflamed, especially those who have certain health conditions, she says.

Kuss suggests enjoying that box of chocolates — just over time so that it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

“To prevent overindulging, keep your serving size to three pieces, about 250 to 350 calories,” she said. “Not only is this the recommended serving size, but it also leaves room for a little more food items from other food groups without going overboard.”

Choose three different flavors to enjoy variety, and make at least one a dark chocolate option for better health benefits, Kuss said.

“If you can’t keep yourself away, wrap the chocolates in plastic and store them in the freezer for up to four months,” she said. “You can also chop them up to freeze and save to use in your next batch of cookies or brownies so you’re not tempted to eat them all at once.”

