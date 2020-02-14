Heart health is a life-long pursuit

"I've been seeing a cardiologist for 20 years," McGinley said.

McGinley said at age 59, the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2018, he began having leg pains, but assumed it was arthritis due to all the sports he had played.

"Sunday morning I came down the stairs and couldn't breathe, so I had my wife drive me to the emergency room at Porter," McGinley said.

Doctors at Porter Regional admitted McGinley because he showed all the signs of a heart attack. His cardiologist, Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, conducted an angiogram which showed 70% blockage.

It was also discovered that McGinley also had blood clots, or pulmonary embolism. More testing also indicated McGinley had blood clots in his legs.

"All of those things, and I had no idea what was going on. I felt fine," McGinley said.

He said, in reality, his having a heart attack saved his life, and he was able to see and bond with his one-month old grandson.

"As I got to stay home, I had a grandson I got to hold. That helped me heal," McGinley said.