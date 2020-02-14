Heart health is a life-long pursuit

VALPARAISO — In June of 1996, Patrick McGinley took part in the Olympic Torch Relay as an honored area representative of the relay taking the Olympic flame to Atlanta for that year's summer games.
Nowadays the Valparaiso man is carrying the torch for another cause that's dear to him and his family — promoting good heart health.
McGinley stresses going for your annual checkup, following a heart healthy diet, exercising and knowing on your genetic health history.
"Be aware that your family heritage plays a huge role in your heart health," McGinley said.
But even if you try and do everything right, as did McGinley, heart related issues such as a heart attack can still occur.
"Don't make any assumptions," McGinley said.
McGinley, 60, said he had been healthy his entire life, starting in his early years by eating fresh foods from his grandparent's farm, doing physical work on that same farm and playing sports in high school and college.
He continued to lead a healthy lifestyle into his 40s, continuing to play in community sports leagues.
"Up until I was 40 I had no significant health issues," McGinley said.
McGinley said he got a physical at age 40 and it was discovered that both his blood pressure and cholesterol at upper levels. He started taking medications for both and began seeing a cardiologist.
"I've been seeing a cardiologist for 20 years," McGinley said.
McGinley said at age 59, the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2018, he began having leg pains, but assumed it was arthritis due to all the sports he had played.
"Sunday morning I came down the stairs and couldn't breathe, so I had my wife drive me to the emergency room at Porter," McGinley said.
Doctors at Porter Regional admitted McGinley because he showed all the signs of a heart attack. His cardiologist, Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, conducted an angiogram which showed 70% blockage.
It was also discovered that McGinley also had blood clots, or pulmonary embolism. More testing also indicated McGinley had blood clots in his legs.
"All of those things, and I had no idea what was going on. I felt fine," McGinley said.
He said, in reality, his having a heart attack saved his life, and he was able to see and bond with his one-month old grandson.
"As I got to stay home, I had a grandson I got to hold. That helped me heal," McGinley said.
McGinley, a vice president commercial loan officer at TCU in Valparaiso, said he continues to be a strong advocate of heart health, including through his attendance at a recent American Heart Association's Go Red for Women heart health breakfast at Sand Creek Country Club.
McGinley said he was there specifically to honor his mom, Catherine McGinley, 94, who had a heart valve replacement roughly a year ago.
"Without it she wouldn't be here with us," McGinley said.
His mother lives with his dad, Harold McGinley, in their own home.
"My dad had triple bypass surgery at 87 years of age," McGinley said.
McGinley offers nothing but praise for Porter Regional Hospital and its cardiac group of physicians.
"That's a stellar group at Porter Regional Hospital. Their cardiac group is really strong," McGinley said.
McGinley, a member of the Valparaiso YMCA, advocates eating a diet that includes less processed foods and working out at least two or three times a week.
"I drink coffee and the occasional beer, but I've never been a smoker," McGinley said.
Lifestyles have changed dramatically in the United States for all, including himself, McGinley said.
"What I do for a living doesn't require strenuous activity. As a bank executive I have to force myself to get exercise," McGinley said.
His weekly exercise regime includes using a stationary bike, walking and using weights two to three times a week.
"I'm quite active with my family, and doing things around the house. I know I should do more," McGinley said.
Sean Dardeau, market CEO at Porter Health Care System, who spoke at the recent Go Red For Women event in Chesterton, said promotion of heart health is of utmost importance at Porter Regional Hospital.
Dardeau said 18% of patients who come to the hospital's emergency room, like McGinley, are there for cardiac-related reasons.
"The number one cause of death is cardiac-related, either a heart attack or a stroke," Dardeau said.