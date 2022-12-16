Hearts in Motion adds program to help Region homeless to its international menu

Since 1990, Hearts in Motion has been organizing volunteers to aid to people in need. With offices in four states and Guatemala, the organization has a hemispheric reach, but it maintains its headquarters where it was started, in Schererville.

Karen Scheeringa, Hearts in Motion’s founder and executive director, says the organization is the fruit of 40 years of perseverance and volunteer efforts. While she was adopting a child in Korea in 1982, Scheeringa became aware of the poverty and illnesses that people suffer across the world. This led her to work in Guatemala, helping bring medical care to those who didn’t have access to it.

But the organization also helps the needy in Northwest Indiana. For three years, Hearts in Motion has been running the New Directions program that helps families in the Region. “Our major program is bringing social and medical services to third world countries,” says Scheeringa. “But since the pandemic, all the countries that we worked in were closed. We couldn’t travel for almost three years.

“The last three years we’ve been doing a lot of work here at home,” says Scheeringa.

New Directions works to help families who need shelter for various reasons including those whose home was lost in a fire and those transitioning out of domestic violence shelters or homeless shelters.

“We help to set people up in a furnished home: Think ‘Extreme Home Makeover,' ” says Scheeringa. “When we leave, it's a home. It's a lot of fun.”

The program has a referral system that includes 26 partner organizations and local fire departments to identify those in need and then sets about getting them household essentials and furnishings.

According to Scheeringa, Hearts in Motion puts together an entire house of furniture and household goods for two-three families a month.

Scheeringa says that many people who transition to new housing under difficult circumstances are often placed in an apartment “with absolutely nothing in it” and wind up sleeping on the floor. Hearts In Motion’s New Directions program steps in and provides a “whole household setup,” including clothing, curtains and linens.

Recently, the organization received a grant for the New Directions program from The Legacy Foundation.

It also relies on volunteers and donations from the community. People can make donations on the organization’s website heartsinmotion.org, or call 219-924-2446.

Besides donating, there are many ways to get involved with New Directions. “We are always accepting new volunteers,” says Scheeringa. “Come and join us.”

Volunteers help furnish homes and help in the organization's Resale Shoppe, another funding source. Volunteer opportunities include stocking shelves there, assisting in the warehouse, writing grants and helping organize fundraisers.

The shop, at 2210 U.S. 41 in Schererville, is also a place where people can find anything from new and gently used furniture to handmade items from Guatemala. Funds generated from the store are used to support Hearts In Motion’s programs, including New Directions.

“I encourage people to come and see what we’re doing,” says Scheeringa.

To help Region families through New Directions, contribute at heartsinmotion.org; patronize the Resale Shoppe at 2210 U.S. 41, Schererville; or volunteer by contacting 219-924-2446 or information@heartsinmotion.org.