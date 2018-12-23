Jim and Susan Colias, of Highland, held a Toy for Tots Open House Fundraiser this December to continue their 12 years support of the U.S. Marine Corps Program.
Susan Colias explained that many years ago when their children were in elementary school they banded together with neighbors and friends to form a choir. Together with their children and the neighborhood children, they would go caroling to raise donations for the Toys for Tots Program. The donations would go to buy toys for less fortunate children in Lake County.
As the years went by, the little choir disbanded. But some years later Susan Colias said she and her husband were watching the news and saw that the toy bins of the U.S. Marine Corp were low and in need of donations.
So, Jim Colias said, “We called up some of the parents of our original choir and asked them to come out and carol for the cause.”
Everyone was on board to restart the tradition, including some from the original choir, who now are adults. They also brought their own children, bringing along a second generation of singers to inspire.
This year, they decided to hold an open house at their home. They had their own "second generation" — their grandchildren, Josh and Ellie Oostman, playing Christmas songs on the piano to entertain guests.
“I think children and adults alike need to realize that being a volunteer to assist others is an important part of their life. We are here to help others. In doing so, that gift really comes back to us, knowing you’ve been there to help someone else and make their life a little better,” Susan Colias said.
“The Toys for Tots U.S. Marine Corp Program is a long-funded program starting in 1947. My dad and several uncles served in WWII, and brothers-in-law and a son-in-law saw military duty, and in this way I remember them and the sacrifices they made for our country at Christmastime."
Susan Colias said their venture was a success. With the help of generous friends and family, they raised $1,500 in toys and monetary donations this year.
"A good time was had by all who attended,” Susan Colias said.
As in past years, the Coliases went to an official drop-off site in Highland at the Highland Fire Department on Main Street.
“As always, our local Fire Chief, Chief Bill Timmer was there to greet us," Susan Colias said.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time and get a little more every year," Timmer said.
"It’s a growing need, and we are happy we can keep expanding with the need. Where everyone seems to be more concerned about themselves, we see just the opposite here. We are happy to accommodate the tremendous effort of giving and funnel this to the kids who need it the most with all donations staying right here in Lake County helping our local kids.”
Susan Colias said her family looks forward to raising funds again next year, because, as the Toys for Tots Program states on its website: “Every Child Deserves a Little Christmas.”