Hikes, concert planned at Indiana Dunes National Park

Several hikes are planned at the Indiana Dunes National Park, including a few chances to summit the famous Mount Baldy.

A National Park Service Ranger will lead hikers up to the top of Mount Baldy from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday for a sunset hike. Interested hikers should meet at the Mount Baldy parking lot off U.S. 12 just west of Michigan City.

"Even though the area is closed for general public use, this ranger-led tour allows visitors to safely experience the beauty and spectacular sunset views of Lake Michigan and Chicago from one of the tallest dunes in the national park," Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said.

A Ranger will lead another hike up Mount Baldy from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

"Mount Baldy is closed for general public use due to public safety and restoration concerns, so this ranger-led hike allows visitors to safely experience the beauty and spectacular views from the top of one of the tallest dunes in the national park," Rowe said.

A hike exploring the Bailly Homestead and Cemetery along with the Chellberg Farm will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Anyone interested can meet up at the Chellberg Farm parking lot on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter.

People can venture into the woods and see historic homes and a pioneer cemetery, learning about the early settlers who settled near the Little Calumet River in the 1800s.

A concert also will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of Chellburg Farm.

"The Save the Tunes Council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of traditional musical instruments including guitar, autoharp, dulcimer, banjo, harmonica, bagpipe, pennywhistle, hurdy-gurdy and other obscure instruments," Rowe said. "Please bring a blanket or folding chair for this outdoor performance on the lawn of the Chellberg Farmhouse."

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.