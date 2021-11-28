At home with Marni Jameson: 10 ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns this season

The problem is so bad that Walmart, foreseeing that holiday merchandise wouldn’t arrive in time, has asked some ships to turn around and go back, he added.

This does not bode well for someone who has his heart set on getting a PlayStation 5.

“What’s a shopper to do?” I ask.

Besides the obvious ― shop and ship early ― avoid the mentality that you have to get that certain someone a certain something. Be open to other, perhaps more thoughtful, options. “Finding a local, handmade present is better than buying the latest whizbang gadget mass produced in a Chinese factory,” Handfield said.

Despite the shortages, which certainly could make for a frustrating, frazzling holiday season, here are 10 ways experts say we can beat supply-chain woes.

Buy Local. This not only supports the local economy, but is also the best way to avoid shipping delays and lets you make sure you have your gifts in hand.