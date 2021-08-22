At home with Marni Jameson: 12 steps to a linen closet you'll love

Whenever I give talks or interviews about organizing and downsizing, someone always asks: “Where do I start?”

My answer: The linen closet.

Why? It’s not too personal, so you won’t get bogged down. It’s finite, unlike the black hole of your file cabinet. And a small amount of effort here yields big results, which could motivate you to tackle other spaces.

Also, from what I have seen — not that I snoop, well, maybe a little — they need it. Most linen closets are waystations of disarray that smell like damp dogs.

So I tapped an expert from The Spruce, a digital lifestyle publication that offers practical tips to help consumers make their best homes, for suggestions on how to make the most of this neglected space. Spruce spokeswoman Emma Glubiak used to work for Apartment Therapy, so knows how to make the most out of tight spaces.

“The biggest problem I see is that folks go in without a plan. They just stick everything in, shut the door, and wind up with chaos,” she said.

“Which is why when you go in to straighten it out, you find your old bowling shoes, a strand of dead Christmas tree lights, and three jugs of antifreeze,” I said.