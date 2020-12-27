At home with Marni Jameson: A look back at lessons learned in 2020, part 1

Now we come to that time of year (and what a year it's been) where, traditionally we ― you and I ―reflect on where we've gone together on our journey toward better living. For my last two columns of the year, I revisit my favorite lessons, one a month, from the year's columns. Here are my top takeaways from the first six months of 2020.

In January, sick of the mud our three dogs kept tracking in from the yard, where the lawn wouldn't grow, because the trees were overgrown, my husband and I got professional help. As we sat on the patio overlooking our mud pit with landscape designer Tony Evans, he asked what we wanted. DC and I sputtered possibilities: a fountain, a firepit, a pool, no more mud. Two weeks later Evan's came back with a plan, far better than we could have imagined, which was, after all, why we hired him. It would be seven months before the vision became real, and the yard got muddier before it got better. However, as COVID closed off the world, our new outdoor space, which became far more usable, delivered greater returns than we could have imagined.

Lesson: Don't ignore your yard. In the past, I have always prioritized interior design over my outdoor design. I now believe that is a mistake.