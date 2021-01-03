At home with Marni Jameson: A look back ― lessons learned from 2020, part 2

Last week, as I do at the end of every year, I looked back at columns from the first half of 2020 and pulled out half a dozen highlights, including lessons learned from relandscaping, housing a student, and sheltering in place. Now, here are my favorite moments from the second half of 2020, a year I am not sorry to see go.

In July, I downsized the family jewels with the help of a jewelry expert who works with clients in their homes. I wanted to streamline my jewelry collection, to keep what I loved and cash in or donate what I didn’t, but I had little idea what anything was worth. No item in a home is more contentious than family jewelry, the expert said. Family jewels carry the stories of love, commitment, milestones and celebrations. And, because they symbolize love and money, they are the stuff of legend, lore and lawsuits.

Lesson: Like most of our belongings, jewelry isn’t usually worth what we think it is. Misunderstandings happen when folks don’t understand the difference between appraised (or replacement) value and cash value, which is often 25 percent of the appraised or purchase price. Sentimental value is another matter altogether.