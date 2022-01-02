At home with Marni Jameson: A look back ― lessons learned from 2021, part 2

Lesson: The lengths to which someone with a passion will go to express himself through home design knows no bounds.

In DECEMBER, I said goodbye to a dear friend and colleague. My old leather office chair and I had been through a lot together. For 25 years, I relied on her support, on her welcoming arms. Together, we wrote seven books, hundreds of articles, and over a thousand of these weekly columns. She always had my back and my rear. But when I found another chair that fit better, and updated my office with a new, sleek white leather and chrome chair, I made the hard choice to find the old chair a new, appreciative home.

Lesson: As hardnosed as I am about telling you to let go of furnishings that no longer serve you, I, too, get irrationally attached. Handing beloved items off to a deserving home takes the sting away. In this case, the chair went to a young mother and writer who hoped to be published someday. May the force be with her.

Thank you for joining me on this weekly journey.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want, Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go, and Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One. You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

