At home with Marni Jameson: ADUs are hot properties

Whatever the purpose, an ADU’s beauty lies in the fact that it is separate but near.

“The legalization of ADUs will continue because they help us offer more efficient housing without the stigma of your neighbor saying he’s going to turn you in,” Rollins added.

If you’re interested in creating one where you live, here’s what to know, so your ADU doesn’t stand for Another Dumb Undertaking:

Check first. Although ADUs are gaining favor among cities, be sure to ask your zoning department about restrictions in your area. “Don’t go by what your friend tells you he did,” Rollins said. “You need to check with your city.”

Know your options. Those looking to add an ADU can either convert existing space like a garage, attic or basement, or build a new structure. Traditional construction (called stick built) is one option, but putting up a prefabricated ADU is also popular. Prefab ADUs come in sections assembled off-site, so go up faster and cost less. However, because they aren’t custom, they don’t always go with the main house’s architecture. A third option just coming to the market is the 3D-printed ADU, which I can’t even fathom.