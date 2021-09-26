At home with Marni Jameson: And then she's gone, part 1

The dresser. In our bedroom, she had a five-foot long dresser with an array of pictures on it, including a few of me. It was a very personal collection to Mary. Do I leave them?

Suggestion. You answered your question. “It was a very personal collection to Mary.” Put the photos away. Keep out the ones important to you. Then consider selling the dresser and replacing it with an item you will use.

The bed. We have a king-size, sleep-number bed, the kind you can adjust, so it’s different on two sides. I do not want to sleep on her side, where she died, so I am only using half a bed. Do I give up the bed?

Suggestion. Easy. You do not need that reminder. Get a new bed.

As we wrapped up our call, Mr. Glockler said, “You raised a good question. What is my style? My style has been shaped by our life together. Before that I was a kid, then an officer. I didn’t have a style. Who am I separate from her?”

I don’t know either, but I believe Mr. Glockler is about to find out.

Join me next week when a professional organizer with expertise in helping seniors, and a widow herself, shares advice for making changes at home after you’ve lost a loved one.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want, Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go, and Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One. You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0