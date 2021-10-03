At home with Marni Jameson: And then she's gone, part 2

“It always startles me how different the process is for everyone,” she said. As we chatted, we came up with the following guidelines for those who’ve loved and lost:

Don’t try to meet anyone’s expectations for grief. It has no timetable. The pace and manner in which individuals grieve is varied and personal. Only surviving partners know when they are ready to make changes in the home, Patsios said. “Some feel paralyzed, while others need to do tangible tasks to help them cope.” Don’t push the process, but try not to wallow, either.

Expect foggy thinking. “The brain fog is real,” said Patsios. “I could have stared out the window for hours without a thought in my head.” Don’t make any big decisions, including whether to move, too quickly.

Start with the easy stuff. When you’re ready, begin by getting rid of items you don’t need, love or use that slant toward the partner. For Patsios, that was easy. Her husband worked in property management, and often brought home gently used furniture. “We did not share that enthusiasm,” she said. “It was easy for me to get rid of what I didn’t want in the first place.” He also had lots of tools. “I don’t need seven hammers. I kept one.” Save highly personal items, like clothes and jewelry, for last.