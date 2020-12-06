At home with Marni Jameson: And then there were none ― a lesson in celebrating small

Then my stepson, his wife and their two kids, ages 5 and 2, would join us. They would drive two hours from Tampa to our house. Seeing where all the fun would be, my stepdaughter decided to fly in from Phoenix.

You see where this is going.

In any other year (other than maybe 1918) this would have been exactly the kind of Thanksgiving most of us, certainly me, dreamed of ― a house full of family, all together, celebrating, playing board games, taking fall walks with the dogs while a turkey roasts in the oven. Such holiday gatherings are exactly why DC and I got the Happier Yellow House, which has bedrooms upstairs to accommodate our expanding family of five grown children, two spouses and four grandkids, spread over four states.

But not this year. As the holiday approached, my anxiety grew alongside the swelling pandemic numbers and the continual travel ill-advisories. Part of me just wanted to put my fingers in my ears and say “me-me-me-me-me” to drown out any information that would interfere with my plans. Another part of me wrestled with whether to host a holiday at all. As I toggled between being wanting and worrying, I kept trying to see from any angle how this gathering could work. I want my family to feel welcome and safe. What if we stayed six feet apart, ate outside and wore hazmat suits? Ultimately, I did not have to decide.