At home with Marni Jameson: Book explores how stuff we own now can make a meaningful difference later

“What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want,” (The Experiment Publishing) came out this week. The good ideas in it came from others. I am only the scribe, who, along the way, made these discoveries among others:

Everyone should have a plan. Whether you want your belongings and the fruits of your life’s work to go to your family, the arts, your church, the environment, animals, research, museums, orphans or all of the above, it won’t unless you plan. That diamond necklace, the grandfather clock, the antique rug, and the vintage car are not just going to march themselves into the right hands.

Most adults don’t have a will, though most could benefit from one. Only a third of those over age 18 and just half over age 55 have any will or estate planning document. So, if they get hit by a meteor, the state will likely decide who gets their assets. You can do better.

You don’t have to be rich to make a difference. But you do have to be intentional. In the book, I share the story of a single schoolteacher in the Ozarks. She left her house, worth about $65,000, to her community foundation to use to help kids go to school. Her gift became an endowment that generates two $1,000 scholarships a year into perpetuity.