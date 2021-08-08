At home with Marni Jameson: Build-your-own furniture shakes its bad rap

The pair of side chairs I ordered arrived in boxes so flat I thought surely I had gotten the wrong items. (What’s in here? A dog bed?) Then again, I usually order furniture that comes assembled.

I had ordered the matching set of Mid-Century, azure-blue (to go with an area rug), accent armchairs for our upstairs TV room. I found them online after narrowing my search to half a dozen candidates. This took a while. A search for blue accent chairs on the Overstock website surfaced 763 options. This probably makes me sound old but remember when your choice of furniture was limited to the stores you could drive to and walk in?

After narrowing my search based on looks, size and price to three favorites, I turned to the reviews. What ultimately sold me on the chair I chose was its 4.5-star rating. Among the more than 500 reviews were many that regaled — and now we finally get to my point — how easy the chair was to assemble. Another contender had a string of reviews that said just the opposite.

I surveyed the flat boxes as one might size up a wrestling opponent. My husband, who was heading off to a meeting when the boxes arrived, offered to put the chairs together when he got back. I didn’t want to wait. I never want to wait.