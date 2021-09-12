At home with Marni Jameson: Celebrity chef helps debut 2022 color of the year

They are just trends. Don’t rush out and redesign your house around the color of the year unless you are planning to remodel, and you love the new color. Being aware of the COTYs are like watching a runway fashion show. Just because the models are wearing fur-trimmed neon hot pants with suspenders doesn’t mean you have to. A color is only meaningful if it works for you.

Look beyond the paint to the palette. Just like certain wines pair well with specific foods, color depends on the company it keeps. Paint companies are exceptionally good at creating palettes, clusters of colors that work together to bring out the best in each other. Take note of what paint companies suggest you put their feature colors with. Like a good salad, a successful color lies in the mix.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Tuning into color trends makes you a better observer of how color moves in the world. Watch. The same phenomenon, which psychologists call frequency illusion, that happens when you get a new car then see it everywhere you go happens once you know the “in” colors. Trust me. This color or versions of it are about to pop up everywhere.

Syndicated columnist Marni Jameson is the author of five home and lifestyle books, including Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go and the forthcoming Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One (Sterling Publishing, Dec. 2019). You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0