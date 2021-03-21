At home with Marni Jameson: Conquering flower fears

Fortunately, she stumbled into her second career and calling 20 years ago when her family moved to England for two years. There she fell in love with the gardens. When she got back to the states, she went back to school to study horticulture.

After working for a large company doing commercial and residential projects, she startedg her own company, which specializes in residential gardens. “What I really enjoy is coaching people to do this themselves.”

And her book does just that. In her friendly, commonsense way, Roxann walks readers through the basics, like how to know what kind of soil you have, how to easily find out what your soil might need, how to test your planter bed’s drainage, how to calculate how many plants to buy, how to water, and when to prune. However, at the heart of the book lie 10 diagrams for garden designs, a sort of paint by numbers that anyone can follow.

Although her book focuses on the South, (U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 6b through 8b, which covers 17 states from Delaware to North Florida to Southern Oklahoma), the design templates work anywhere. “You just follow the plan and swap out the plants for those that grow in your zone,” she said.

Here’s a sampling of ways her book gently steers readers away from common garden design mistakes toward colorful success: