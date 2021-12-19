At home with Marni Jameson: Design maxim helps put holiday stress in perspective

Ahhh, the holidays. Time off work, relatives in town, festive decorations, parties, presents, fancy food, an excuse to wear sequins, what’s not to love? Well, since you asked, how about the gift gathering, the budget blowing, the card writing, the binge baking, the light-strand untangling, the angels falling, the mad wrapping and shipping, and the overindulging? How about the worries that your son’s girlfriend will come to Christmas Eve services wearing a black bustier and leather mini skirt, that the puppy will water the Christmas tree, again, and that Aunt Sally will be drunk and snoring by noon.

Sure, there’s magic in the air, but there’s also t-e-n-s-i-o-n.

Falalalala. But let’s stop and reframe. Whenever I feel my stress-o-meter rising this time of year, I apply this important design maxim. Tension lies at the core of both great design and memorable occasions. Now stay with me. Imagine how boring a movie, a piece of music, a novel, or even a sporting event would be without tension to hold our interest.

Tension is the secret sauce, the essential binder of design, of holidays, and even of an interesting life. It’s the twist, the spice, the curve, the zing.