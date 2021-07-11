At home with Marni Jameson: Dinner party marks end of an era, helps put pandemic in the past

“To health.”

“To freedom.”

“To living.”

“To joy.”

After dinner, Hakan, who always brings a van full of rugs he’s shipped over, unrolled some of his wares and talked about the ancient art of Turkish rug making, a tradition that dates back many centuries, and many generations in his own family. He taught us about the fineness of the weave, the intricacies of and legends behind the patterns, the origin of the dyes, and the trained hands that tie every miniscule knot. Hungry for connection, we all listened closely.

Privately, I smiled at how far I had come. When Hakan and I met six years ago, I didn’t like him at all. I was an arms-crossed skeptic. I had stereotypically put him (Turkish rug trader) in the same camp as snake-oil salesman and bridge seller. Through painstaking patience, Hakan won me over and chiseled through my ignorance until I came to appreciate both him and this art form.

As the evening wound up, a small rug somehow found a permanent home appropriately by our front door, where it marks for me a symbol for the post-pandemic moment in time when we opened our front door again to the world.