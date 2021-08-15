At home with Marni Jameson: Discover the 'life-changing' magic of folding

“Going through life without knowing how to fold is a huge loss.” — Marie Kondo

If you’ve been reading my column for awhile, you know that whether we’re discussing furniture foam or the sharpness of fork tines, no domestic detail is too dinky to delve into. And that includes … the art of folding. In my constant pursuit of an orderly home, I have come to believe that after godliness and cleanliness comes folding.

Perhaps no one has elevated this art more than Marie Kondo, that famous neatnik who in her best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, turned folding into a sort of religious experience. About folding, she writes: “It is an act of caring, an expression of love and appreciation for the way these clothes support your lifestyle. Therefore, when we fold, we should put our heart into it.”

I don’t know if I would go that far, but I do agree that proper folding imposes a certain serenity and calm in spaces that in most households look like chicken roosts. When folded, clothes, sheets and towels take up less space, get less wrinkled, are easier to find, and look better on shelves or in drawers.

Besides, folding is therapeutic. When you feel powerless in the face of pandemic politics, global warming or personal weight gain, here’s something you can control.