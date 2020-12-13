At home with Marni Jameson: Finding your perfect kitchen knife, part 1

It’s not about price. ATK reviewed knives ranging from $25 to $300, and found price did not always equate to quality. “Some of the best performers were surprisingly affordable, while those that cost much more truly didn’t cut it,” she said. In fact, their top performers in the above categories were as follows: Victorinox Swiss Army Fibrox Pro 8-inch (around $40). Mercer 10-12-inch serrated knife (around $23). Victorinox 3.25-inch paring knife (around $8).

Avoid the block set. Although they do look nice on the counter, don’t buy a blocked knife set, McManus said. Instead, buy knives individually, and not necessarily from the same maker. “The blocks may have one or two good knives, but they have a lot of fill.”

Treat ‘em right. To help edges last, never cut into frozen food, or on glass or stone surfaces. Cut on wooden or plastic cutting boards. Store them in a wooden block or on a magnetic strip, not loose in a drawer. Hand wash them and sharpen them regularly. “If you start with good knives, take care of them and keep them sharp, you will have them for life.”

Join me next week when we talk about what other qualities to look for in a kitchen knife, and some top picks. Spoiler alert: There is no one best knife.

