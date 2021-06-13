At home with Marni Jameson: Floral arrangements 3 — Dirty secrets of a not-so-rosy business

When I first became a weekly columnist, an editor told me that if I didn’t get both love and hate mail from readers, I wasn’t doing my job.

Well, judging from my inbox, I’ve been overachieving the last two weeks. Readers have buried me with responses to my columns about the floral industry. I have heard from the vilified (certain florists) and the vindicated (burned consumers).

While I never want to hurt small-business owners, I am first and foremost pro-consumer. I know that many flower shops do a wonderful job, offer exquisite arrangements, and are a delight to work with. Long may you live. However, my reader mail and experience tell me not all are such a pleasure. That’s what I am setting out to help fix by informing you, and, along the way, me.

Last week I offered tips on what consumers can do to increase their odds of getting the flowers they hoped and paid for. The week before I offered some less-welcome advice to florists. This week, I am spilling a little more dirt I dug up behind the greenhouse. After lengthy interviews with a few industry veterans, here’s what I learned about a field that is not always so rosy.

Dirty Secret #1. The posers.