At home with Marni Jameson: Floral arrangements, part 1: Some advice to florists

I had long conversations with each about value and expectations. I shared my saga.

My first disappointment occurred in February. I ordered flowers for my cousin’s funeral, which I could not attend due to COVID. The funeral home recommended two florists. I visited their websites, and chose one that featured a lovely arrangement called “Treasured and Beloved” that looked perfect. I called. I ordered. I paid $134.

What arrived was not what I ordered at all. “They used half as many stems, and cheap filler flowers, in this case chrysanthemums, which is the oldest trick, because they take up a lot of space,” Palacio said.

The second disappointment came a few weeks ago. I ordered a small arrangement for my assistant, who was graduating from college. I went to a local flower shop. I met the owner and her daughter, who works there. I met their dog. I tried to make a good impression.

We discussed what I wanted. Because they had lovely arrangements on their website for $60 and less, I suggested $60 as a price. I provided a vase, which they said would increase my flower budget by $5. Great. I asked if they had peonies. They were getting peonies in the next day. Perfect. They cost $7 a stem. Noted. I figured, using Marni math, that should cover four or five stems, plus a few background flowers.