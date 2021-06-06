At home with Marni Jameson: Floral arrangements part 2 — 10 tips to get the flowers you want

Last week I doled out some advice for florists to ask them to do just that. This week my experts helped me come up with the following consumer tips to help us get what we want more often:

Order directly from a store. Don’t go through wire service. When you order through a service, like Teleflora, FTD, or 1-800-Flowers, you work with a broker who takes a cut (often 30 percent or more) and you choose from stylized, photo-shopped images that flower shops try to mimic with what they have in their cooler. “They often don’t have the flowers or the design ability,” Shoraka said. Flower shops are forced to either lose money or cut corners. “It’s very rare to order through a broker and be surprised in a good way.”

Ask what’s in the cooler. Asking a florist to mimic a picture from a floral catalog is not the best practice, Palacio said. Instead, call the florist, ask what is fresh in the cooler, and discuss what they can make from that.

Discuss substitutions. “Flower substitution is by far the biggest frustration,” Shoraka said. Brokers for wire service companies don’t know what flower shops have in inventory, but take orders anyway. When you work directly with the store, and you like an arrangement featured on its site, ask, “If I ordered this, would you have to substitute any flowers?”