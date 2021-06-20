At home with Marni Jameson: Floral arrangements, part 4 — Reader replies offer mixed bouquets

"Wow. I am a florist, and your article is biased and lacks a complete understanding of the industry. If you are going to post things for people to read at least don’t throw people under the bus just because you simply don’t understand the floral industry or business for that matter."

"I thought I was the only one in the world who had problems with floral orders! Once, I was sending flowers to someone who was going to host me. I spent over $100 not including tax and delivery. When I arrived the hostess thanked me and said she had placed the flowers in the bedroom where I was going to stay. When I saw them I knew why! They were not presentable for any public room. They were puny and downright sad. When I complained to the florist, they said, just as you reported, that it was too bad that I was not pleased. I do not think that they ever expected me to see the flowers. Anyway, I just wanted to confirm your observations."