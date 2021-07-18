At home with Marni Jameson: Food blogger spills secrets of imperfect hosting

Abby: When you move so frequently, you develop a formula to find your people, to find where you fit in. The first couple times were hardest. Then I realized that you don’t have to meet people just like you. Find ones who share an interest, like a love of sports, or museums, that’s enough.

Marni: Talk to me about the table, and why it’s such an elemental part of our homes.

Abby: The pandemic has made us especially aware that we are not designed to do life alone. We realized more than ever that something so powerful happens when we sit at the table with others. It’s where we connect, and share our brokenness and vulnerabilities. Bringing people into your mess is life, and the table is central to that journey. It doesn’t matter whether you eat in the dining room or picnic on the lawn. The power is in coming together and connecting.

Marni: What are some of your favorite hosting tricks?