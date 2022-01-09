At home with Marni Jameson: Get it together, part 1: Organizers share pro tips

For those who want to make 2022 the year they get their house together, here are six fundamentals Tokos and Liu recommend for starters:

Identify your trouble spots. “Nine times out of ten, when people have an area that isn’t working, they are asking it to do too much,” Liu said. Commonly overused spaces include the hall closet, the pantry and the laundry room. They become catchalls because they don’t have a defined purpose. This is how the extra toilet paper winds up in the guest room closet. “If the key purpose of the laundry room is to support you when you do laundry, don’t store candles, vases, pet supplies and batteries there,” she said, listing pretty much every item I store in my laundry room. “Before you put anything in a room, ask does this item support this room’s purpose?” If not, put it somewhere else.

Acknowledge that space is your boundary. Your space is finite; your stuff is not. While you cannot change how much space you have (short of moving, or heaven forbid, getting a storage unit), you can alter how much stuff you have. If every area of your home is overcrowded, you have too much. Cut back, and live within your means.