At home with Marni Jameson: Get it together, part 2

Who’s qualified? Because no certification or licensing is necessary, anyone can call themself a professional organizer. However, NAPO members have training in psychology and ethics, and creating systems with tailored solutions. NAPO members who are also certified professional organizers (CPOs) have completed 1,500 paid client hours, passed a rigorous exam, must adhere to an enforceable code of ethics, and recertify every three years, which helps guarantee a level of expertise and professionalism.

How to find a pro? You can find a professional organizer near you online at www.NAPO.net. Search for CPOs near your zip code. You can also filter your search to find professionals who specialize in such areas as business, residential, home staging, document and photo management, or productivity.

How much? Prices vary by location and experience, and range from $50 to $200 an hour. DeMorrow charges $350 for an initial visit, during which she provides organizing services for about three hours. “You’d be surprised how much we can get done,” she said. After an initial meeting and seeing the project, most organizers will provide an estimate.

Join me next week as one organizer makes sense of a hectic family home.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want, Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go, and Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One. You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

