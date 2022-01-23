At home with Marni Jameson: Get it together, part 3

So I asked these women what else they learned from the process that might help the rest of us:

Get in the zone: McCarthy’s house runs on stations. “If it has to do with baking, it goes here. If it has to do with grilling, it goes here,” she said. “Everything related to coffee is in the coffee station. If it’s sharp, it goes in this drawer. It’s as easy as that. The bar isn’t your drop zone; this is your drop zone.”

Sort it out. Only when you put like items together, do you realize you have eight sets of measuring cups, she said. That’s a terrific way to start decluttering.

Pick someone you like. If you want to work with an organizer, talk to a couple. You have to like the person, McCarthy said. “It’s a personal relationship. You’re working together often in close quarters. They are touching your stuff and dealing with your emotions. You have to want to hang with them.”

Have trust. Certified professional organizers are bound to a code of professional ethics that includes guarding clients’ privacy. Whether they are privy to financial documents, medications, items of a personal nature, or family arguments, they keep it confidential.