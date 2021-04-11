At home with Marni Jameson: Good-bye city life

“Because of COVID, many adults had an opportunity to live somewhere else and work,” McLaughlin said. Many formerly office-based workers who temporarily moved out of cities during the pandemic found they liked where they went better than where they were, so they made the decision to pivot.

Many companies are accommodating the change long term. Once the pandemic lifts, for instance, Twitter is letting workers choose whether they want to work in the office, from home, or a combination. Kristina says she’ll likely opt for the hybrid plan.

“Because we can take our laptops anywhere,” McLaughlin said, “that lets us work and live in places we never dreamed of. If people can still earn what they did in the city, and enjoy some breathing room, they are not going back.”

Before they do, she said, “cities will have to be clean and safe and beautiful for people to want to return or they will remain blighted.”

If the pandemic has a silver lining, McLaughlin added, it’s that it made people try something different, and many, like the Doves, found another way of life that worked better.

Nationwide, the housing market is hot as the pandemic has driven homebuyers to make permanent changes. Here’s what McLaughlin said buyers in this market want.