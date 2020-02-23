At home with Marni Jameson: Got room to spare? Why not share?

Every morning, when I foggily head from my bedroom to the kitchen for my first cup of coffee, I see, lying in a tidy heap at the foot of the stairs, her black backpack and navy-striped gym bag.

My heart warms every time.

Seeing her things gathered there as she’s ready to launch into her day takes me back to the thousands of bygone days when my daughters left their backpacks by the door, ready to grab for school. Only this backpack owner is not my child.

I first met Jessica, who is 24, the same age as my youngest, six weeks ago when she came to live with us while she completed her last internship on the way to getting her doctorate in physical therapy.

Several months earlier, I’d received this Facebook message from a friend who lived in Seattle near Jessica’s family: “A good friend has a daughter who will be doing her final PT rotation at a clinic near you. They are looking for somewhere for her to live while she does this. I don’t know if you have any space available, or if you can think of anyone who would like to rent a room for a few months? She would be a clean-cut, no-issue type of kid.”